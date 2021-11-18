Watch Trailer: Tabitha Brown New Children’s YouTube Originals Series ‘Tab Time’ Is Stacked With Star Studded Guests

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Actress and social media star Tabitha Brown is headed to YouTube Originals with her new children’s show Tab Time. The official trailer highlights Brown and her all-star cast of featured guests.

Tab Time is a preschool series starring Tabitha Brown, an actress and vegan foodie who has become one of the most visible social media personalities today. Brown or ‘Ms. Tab’ as the kids call her, focuses on helping kids, specially ages 3-5, explore themes such as family, helping others, music, how things grow and mistakes through the lens of kindness and confidence. Brown taps into her natural capabilities as a cook, story teller, mom and motivational leader, to teach children how to live their best life. Through themes such as gratitude, mindfulness, service, community, and culture, she keeps topics engaging and dynamic. Tab Time welcomes a fun and inviting environment where kids are encouraged to realize their own abilities and potential.

“‘Tab Time’ is part of my purpose. Over the last few years, I feel I have been called to heal the world and healing the world starts with children. If we can create better children, then we can create better adults,” said Tabitha Brown in a statement shared with The Futon Critic. “Teaching children to grow together and love each other with kindness will create a better world. We’re at a place right now where the world needs healing, it needs light and children are that light. It’s been said a million times, but children are the future and healing change begins with them.”

With an amazing medley of friends that includes Avi the Avocado (Miles Brown), Lenny the Lightning Bug (Anna Camp), Starla the Spatula (Ashley Nicole Black), Burnie the Oven Mitt (John Michael Higgins), DJ Khrafty (Jermaine Fowler) and Special Adventures voices by Carlos Coleman, Affion Crockett, Nic Few, Zainab Johnson and Lena Waithe, Ms. Tab explores each theme and learns alongside the viewers.

The trailer also highlights the series’ diverse roster of guests including Cynthia Erivo, Lil Rel Howard, Yvonne Orji, Dewayne Perkins and Jabria, the cute adorable toddler who found viral stardom this year.

The series is produced by Kids at Play and Scale Productions, and is directed by Henry Saine with Lorien McKenna as showrunner.

“Everyone could use a bit of Ms. Tab’s positive energy in their life, which is exactly why we brought this show to our platform,” said Nadine Zylstra, Head of Family, Learning and Impact for YouTube Originals. “‘Tab Time’ is set in an inviting, respectful environment where our young viewers are encouraged to realize their own abilities and potential. But it’s also fun for older kids and parents to watch — there is a magic ingredient in this show that appeals to the whole family, and her name is Tabitha Brown.”

Tab Time will launch on the Tabitha Brown YouTube channel and the YouTube Kids app on December 1. Watch the official trailer below.

Watch Trailer: Tabitha Brown New Children’s YouTube Originals Series ‘Tab Time’ Is Stacked With Star Studded Guests was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: