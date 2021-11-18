Venus Williams Released Her Latest EleVen Collection Inspired By Biopic ‘King Richard’

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Tennis star Venus Williams has released her latest EleVen capsule collection, inspired by the biopic King Richard. The collection consists of vintage tennis styles (with a modern twist) that her and her Coach/Father (Richard Williams) used to wear while practicing the sport in the 80s.

Venus’s design inspiration came straight from her dad’s throwback tennis attire. Richard’s style was a mixture between classic and colorful, so she pulled from the little red shorts and red and pink colors he often wore when they practiced. Her black and white diagonal stripe design was inspired by a practice court photo of herself, her dad, and of course….a cart full of practice tennis balls. Her hero piece in the collection is a modern spin on an old school sports coat that her dad used to wear. The coat is cropped and features an exaggerated collar which captures the essence of both femininity and luxury.

Fifteen percent of the proceeds from the EleVen collection will go to The Yetunde Price Resource Center, a place that offers healing and wellness services to the Compton Community.

King Richard hits theaters and HBO Max Friday, November 19th. The biopic depicts the journey and impact Richard Williams (played by Will Smith) had on his daughter’s (Venus and Serena) childhoods and tennis careers as they sprouted into iconic players and influenced a generation of tennis players to come.

Check out Venus’s collection, here.

