Russ Parr
HomeRuss Parr

Save The Date: Sister 2 Sister Empowerment Summit

Majic Listen Live Banner
Majic 102.3/92.7
CLOSE
Sister 2 Sister Women's Expo - Save the date

Source: Radio One Digital

Join us at 9AM CST/10AM EST Saturday, November 13th for Sister 2 Sister Empowerment Summit!

Sister 2 Sister Empowerment Summit is a virtual expo that brings women together for a day of inspiration, entertainment, encouragement, and education online.

Throughout the day attendees can expect an inspiring keynote address, music entertainment, and seminars that focus on relationships, legal advice, physical, mental, financial and emotional health.

 

 

Save The Date: Sister 2 Sister Empowerment Summit  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
Buy Black DMV!
1 photos
Russ Parr’s Everyday Grocery Giveaway
Galleries
Photos
Close