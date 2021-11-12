Expect A Cooler Weekend As Heavy Rain Passes Through The DMV This Weekend

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Rain is coming back into the forecast for this week as a potent cold front moves through the Mid Atlantic. Early this morning, many residents within the DMV were impacted by heavy rain and wind gusts on during their commutes. The rain has since moved out of the area, and now Friday’s temperatures will remain in the low 60s as the weather gets cooler throughout the weekend.

This weekend November 12-14th there will be highs in the mid-50s Saturday and low 50s Sunday. Some rain showers are possible Saturday midday. Be prepared by keeping a jacket and umbrella near by. Have A great weekend DMV!

