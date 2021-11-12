The DMV
HomeThe DMV

Expect A Cooler Weekend As Heavy Rain Passes Through The DMV This Weekend

Majic Listen Live Banner
Majic 102.3/92.7
CLOSE
Raindrops fall on the window of a car

Source: Partha Pal / Getty

Rain is coming back into the forecast for this week as a potent cold front moves through the Mid Atlantic. Early this morning, many residents within the DMV were impacted by heavy rain and wind gusts on during their commutes. The rain has since moved out of the area, and now Friday’s temperatures will remain in the low 60s as the weather gets cooler throughout the weekend.

This weekend November 12-14th there will be highs in the mid-50s Saturday and low 50s Sunday. Some rain showers are possible Saturday midday. Be prepared by keeping a jacket and umbrella near by. Have A great weekend DMV!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

READ MORE:

Expect A Cooler Weekend As Heavy Rain Passes Through The DMV This Weekend  was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
Buy Black DMV!
1 photos
Russ Parr’s Everyday Grocery Giveaway
Galleries
Photos
Close