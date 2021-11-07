Good News
Tupac Shakur’s Life, Legacy And Artistry To Be Celebrated Through New Museum

‘Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free’ will illuminate the late rapper’s artistry and activism.

Tupac Shakur Live In Concert

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

The life, legacy and artistry of hip-hop giant Tupac Shakur will be immortalized through the creation of a museum in Los Angeles. According to Deadline, the late rapper’s estate’s vision for an exhibition about the music artist will be realized next year.

The project—dubbed Tupac Shakur. Wake Me When I’m Free—will capture Shakur’s coming of age story and his rise to fame in the music industry. The museum will merge his artistry and activism, delving into how he used his lyricism and platform to draw attention to social injustices plaguing the Black community. The exhibition will be harbored in a 20,000-square-foot space at The Canvas at L.A. Live and will feature rare mementos that illustrate different phases of Shakur’s journey.

Amongst the pieces are images that capture his late mother Afeni Shakur’s involvement in the Black Panther Party, illuminating how her activism sparked a passion within Tupac to be a voice for disenfranchised communities. It will also give attendees a glimpse into Shakur’s creative process through handwritten lyrics from songs that include “Dear Mama” and “California Love.”

“There are thousands of pieces of paper, handwritten pieces of paper – which is everything from his lyrics to all of the songs and poetry that you know down to a grocery list for a birthday party,” President of Kinfolk Management + Media Arron Saxe told ABC7. “The whole point of this exhibit was to not only show the kaleidoscopic nature of Tupac but also show how he is relatable. There are incredible pieces of clothing. This exhibit is also a mix of contemporary art and technology too. Many of the artifacts have never been seen before.” The museum is slated to open in Los Angeles on January 21 and will spend six months in the city before possibly traveling to other areas throughout the country.

News about the museum comes a few years after some of Shakur’s items were donated to Temple University’s Charles L. Blockson Afro-American Collection.

