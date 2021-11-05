Hip-Hop History Month
HomeHip-Hop History Month

Finish The Lyric: How Well Do You Know These 80s & 90s Hip-Hop Songs

Majic Listen Live Banner
Majic 102.3/92.7
CLOSE
Hip-Hop History Month: 80s-90s Finish The Lyric

Source: iOne Creative Services / Reach Media

 

It’s Hip-Hop History Month and we’re celebrating by acknowledging all eras of the genre.

First up are the 1980s and 1990s, the latter which is referred to as the hip-hop’s golden age.

From the artists who undoubtedly launched the genre to the artists who followed up by creating sub-genres like gangsta rap and boom-bap, there are tracks for everyone to enjoy.

We compiled them into a list for our Finish The Lyric quiz. Test your knowledge below.

See Also:  Finish The Lyric: Test Your Knowledge Of These Classic Hip-Hop Songs

See Also: Finish The Lyric: How Well Do You Know These LL Cool J Songs

 

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7:
Buy Black DMV!
1 photos
Russ Parr’s Everyday Grocery Giveaway
Galleries
Photos
Close