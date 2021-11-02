Big Freedia Shows Lil Boosie Support Amidst Lil Nas X Controversy

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Boosie’s recent rant against Lil Nas X may have the internet looking at him sideways, but fellow Lousiana star Big Freedia is stepping out coming to his defense.

During a brief interview with TMZ, Big Freedia gave her take on the viral incident revealing that she doesn’t feel that Boosie’s continued viral rants—including his most recent calling Lil Nas X the f-word, isn’t a form of homophobia but more so him expressing his beef with Lil Nas X directly.

“You gon’ have those. You gon’ have homophobic people and you know, us as the gay community we have to just keep pushing,” said Freedia. “We can’t let everything and everybody bother us with they words. We have been fighting forever and we gotta continue to be tough.” She added, “I don’t think Boosie is homophobic, I just think he has a problem with Lil Nas.”

As previously reported, last week Lil Nas X trolled Boosie by taking to the internet stating that the two were appearing on a song together, prompting Boosie to respond with a very homophobic rant in a since-deleted tweet, telling the young hitmaker to commit suicide,

“STOP TROLLING ME F*GGOT LOL” tweeted Boosie in all caps, so you know he was big mad. “A WHOLE BITCH PLAYING WITH A GANGSTA SMH U CAN KEEP SUCKING D*CK N GETTIN F*CKED N YOUR ASS N PEACE N #uhateyourself I WOULD TOO IF I WAS YOU LOL NASx IF YOU #commitsuicide YOU WOULD DO THIS WORLD A HUGE FAVOR NOBODY WANTS U HERE.”

Further defending Boosie’s choice of words, Big Freedia also referred to his recent independent biopic My Struggle as proof that the “Wipe Me Down” rapper is not homophobic noting that he features gay men in the film in a positive light.

“Boosie’s new movie My Struggle has lots of gay folks in there,” she said. “He has a whole scene in jail where he has a lot of gay guys from Louisiana representing.”

As far as calling Lil Nas X a homophobic slur was concerned, Freedia chalked it up to Boosie being angry.

“When people get upset they say whatever’s on they mind and on they heart. But, they keep trolling each other. It’s wasted energy this going back and forth.”

Watch what Big Freedia had to say below.

Big Freedia Shows Lil Boosie Support Amidst Lil Nas X Controversy was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: