Community Affairs Show: Rochelle Wilson Discusses the Effects of Bullying in Her new Book “Stop Bullying Me”

October is Bullying Awareness Month and Today on the Community Affairs Show, Cheryl Jackson talks with author, educator, speaker, and entrepreneur, Rochelle Wilson about the Effects of Bullying.

Today’s discussion include bullying statistics in schools. Three types of Bullying includes verbal bullying, social bullying and physical bullying. On average, 20% of students ages 12-18 experienced bullying nationwide. Students ages 12-18 who reported being bullied said they thought those who bullied them had the ability to influence other students’ perception of them. They felt they had more social influence, they were physically stronger or larger and had more money. Approximately 46% of students ages 12-18 who were bullied during the school year notified an adult at school about bullying. Also, bullying behavior and suicide-related behavior are related. Youth who report any involvement with bullying behavior are more likely to report suicide-related behavior than youth who do not report any involvement with bullying behavior.

Rochelle has written a book to focus on bringing awareness to bullying in schools for children, parents and educators titled “Stop Bullying Me”. Purchase Stop Bullying Me here.

Also, come out this Sunday, October 31st to be apart of the official book signing at Harvest Fest. 8839 Walker Mill Road, Capital Heights, MD 20743.

Stay connected to Rochelle Wilson at SuccessGeeks.com.

