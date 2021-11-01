Comedian Eric Andre Directs Sprite’s First Holiday Special In Five Years [Video]

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Comedian Eric Andre teams up with Sprite to ring in the holiday season as the director for the drink company’s first “Holiday Special” in five years.

The latest special is a modern take on the classic holiday special, with sketches focused on celebrating the holidays with loved ones from the Black family’s perspective.

Sprite is celebrating the return of the popular Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry LTO flavor with two new commercials, which debuted today and throughout the holiday season. The André-directed 30 second commercials promote the limited-edition offerings across social and digital media, out of home and retail channels, with a focus on celebrating the season with loved ones—in person or in spirit—after a challenging 18 months.

The company’s decision to team up with comedian Eric Andre, best known for his own talk show series The Eric Andre Show, speaks for itself. His knack for expressing the comedic life moments from a Black person’s perspective is supernatural. The Sprite Holiday Special spot infuses Black joy and modern cultural nuances into the traditional holiday variety show concept.

“Everyone shows love and joy during the holidays, but no one as uniquely as young Black people whose humor and vernacular spread cheer with a little extra spice and uplift—just like Sprite Winter Spiced Cranberry,” said A.P. Chaney, Director of Creative Strategy, Sparkling Flavors. “Our creative leans into expressions of Black joy, which are always ‘extra’ but never too much, and celebrates the spirit of connection we all crave more than ever.”

The two short promotional videos entitled “The Sprite Holiday Special: Gingerbread” and “The Sprite Holiday Special: Cousins” explore conversations that only Black people can relate to. It is the content Black people crave for us, by us. The “gingerbread” sketch shows a woman whip up a gingerbread house just as her grandma taught her. While the “cousins” sketch makes a little cousin, music magic.

Check out the “Sprite Holiday Special” directed by Eric Andre below.

Comedian Eric Andre Directs Sprite's First Holiday Special In Five Years was originally published on globalgrind.com

