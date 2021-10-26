Food & Drink
HomeFood & Drink

Red Lobster’s Famous Cheddar Bay Biscuits Are Now Available at Stores to Purchase!

Majic Listen Live Banner
Majic 102.3/92.7
CLOSE
Red Lobster

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

The best part of Red Lobster is now in the freezer section of your grocery store.

That’s right!  The popular Cheddar Bay Biscuits, also known as the cheesy biscuits, are now available for sale without having to go to the restaurant.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

This week, the restaurant chain announced the launch of ready-to-bake Cheddar Bay Biscuits, offered exclusively in the frozen-food section at Walmart locations nationwide. The frozen biscuits have been available for purchase as of Sunday, according to Red Lobster.

The brand’s new biscuits are said to “go from box to baking sheet to table” in under 30 minutes, according to the press release. Customers are instructed to bake the biscuits for 25 to 30 minutes on a parchment-lined baking sheet before brushing with a mixture of melted butter infused with the contents of an included “garlic herb seasoning packet.”

Since, 1992, the biscuits have been extremely popular with fans and even casual customers.

So iconic that the restaurant even got a shout-out in Beyonce’s hit song “Formation!”

Originally, they were only served “to guests while they were waiting to be seated” before they became available to all customers.

Now you can just head to the frozen aisle and bring a taste of the cheesy biscuits to your home.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Bloomberg and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of The Washington Post and Getty Images

13 Spooky Music Videos

Goons & Goblins: 13 Spooky Music Videos That Are Perfect For Halloween

13 photos Launch gallery

Goons & Goblins: 13 Spooky Music Videos That Are Perfect For Halloween

Continue reading Goons & Goblins: 13 Spooky Music Videos That Are Perfect For Halloween

Goons & Goblins: 13 Spooky Music Videos That Are Perfect For Halloween

[caption id="attachment_4208461" align="aligncenter" width="814"] Source: Radio One / Radio One[/caption] Now there was a time when Halloween - that special time of year where ghouls, goblins and otherworldly creatures roam the Earth - was strictly for the kids. Yeah, those days are over: It seems like adults look forward to spooky season more than the little ones now, and why shouldn't we? These kids weren't raised on Freddy Krueger. || RELATED: A Spooky Link: 22 Scary Movies To Watch With Your Boo || || RELATED: 7 Halloween Costumes That Pay Tribute To Pop Culture Icons || On social media, top music and film stars go all out for the occasion. Dressed in high-priced costumes, their Halloween pics rack up thousands of likes in what seems like an instant. On television, all the favorite bad guys make a welcomed return: Chucky, Michael Myers and Jason come to mind. But what about music? Sure, almost any goth video has its fair share of gore, but today we'd like to share a few videos from the world of Hip-Hop and R&B that pay homage that ghoulish energy. Whether by lyrics or creepy thematic visuals, take a look at 13 music videos that are perfect for your Halloween consumption.

Red Lobster’s Famous Cheddar Bay Biscuits Are Now Available at Stores to Purchase!  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Russ Parr’s Everyday Grocery Giveaway
Galleries
Photos
Close