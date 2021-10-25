‘Insecure’ Pushes Style And Fashion To The Forefront Line In The Season 5 Debut Episode

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

I can’t be the only person offended by the fact that Issa Rae is bringing her cultural phenomenon of a series to an end. For the last couple of years, we’ve watch Issa, Molly, and Lawrence evolve from seemingly reckless 20-somethings, to career-driven creatives making their individual marks in the world.

For Insecure’s season 5 premiere, Issa, Molly, Kelli, and Tiffany are reunited for their 10-year anniversary at Stanford. The event is a full circle moment for Issa, who was invited to speak on a panel during the weekend as a result of her successful block party and budding new company. As the group returns to their stomping grounds, each woman reflects on how they’ve grown over the last 10 years as they explore who they’ve yet to become.

Kelli and Tiffany have very interesting storylines this season. Both women are bonded by more than their love for Gucci. The friendship, which suffered some minor blows last season, appears to be rooted in solid, fertile soil in the premiere. When a commemorative booklet mistakenly names Kelli as deceased, Tiffany is the only friend that seemingly picks up on her annoyance. This might be a foreshadowing of Kelli’s journey through the final season.

Tiffany Dubois played by Amanda Seales, appears to be in a much better place after confronting postpartum depression in season 4. This season we will watch her ride the fine lines of friendship as she juggles her relationship with Issa and Condola.

Who better to represent the AKA’s than Tiffany? She stood alongside her BFF in a $2,800 pink and green Gucci Jersey Dress with a green GG belt. It looks like fans are having a difficult time differentiating between Amanda Seales the actress and Tiffany Dubois the character. In an Instagram post she explained that she is not of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, but her character is.

“When I am Tiffany I do wear the colors with pride, regard, and respect for those who did cross the burning sands,” she says in the video.

This coming season is going to be one for the books. Not only will it deliver the storyline of a lifetime, the fashion will not disappoint. That is very clear from the season premiere. Knowing Issa and her love for everything Black, I am positive we will see a host of Black designers, pro-Black ensembles, and perfectly styled outfits.

DON’T MISS…

Issa Rae And Yvonne Orji Channeled Lil’ Kim At Final ‘Insecure Fest’

Issa Rae Talks The Insecure Series Finale In The October Issue Of MIC

‘Insecure’ HBO: An Ode To Molly, The Stylish Freak We Love To Hate

‘Insecure’ Pushes Style And Fashion To The Forefront Line In The Season 5 Debut Episode was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: