Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Beauties, if you’ve watched Viola Davis as Annalise Keating from the hit ABC television series, How To Get Away With Murder, then you know that she absolutely killed it in that role and we’re still thinking about how good that series finale was! But if you’re a true, day one fan of the show then you couldn’t help but laugh every time you saw the actress walk in heels as her character, because it was quite the sight to see!

If you noticed the interesting walk, then you definitely weren’t alone because while the show was on the air, many fans took to Twitter weekly to make jokes about the walk. But if you thought Viola didn’t read your jokes, you thought wrong because yesterday (October 22) the actress took to Instagram to let her followers know that she does see the jokes and everything else fans have said about her walk over the years!!

The actress shared a quick video to her IG feed where she made light of the situation, saying, “As I said I want to be a real woman. If I can be a real woman if I don’t have to walk around in heels. Because I know y’all talk about me walking in my heels. And that’s a little f**** up of y’all. But I get it.” she laughed.

After the funny clip, she shared a few TikTok videos of fans recreating her walk, poking fun at the actress with love. “I see y’all #HTGAWM,” she wrote as the post’s caption.

Check out the post below.

“omg amazing,” the Shondaland brand account commented while another IG user wrote, “Nooooo .”

Too funny!

Don’t miss…

Regina King And Viola Davis Embody Black Excellence On Their Entertainment Weekly Covers

10 Times Viola Davis Showed Up And Showed Out On The Red Carpet

Viola Davis Jokes About Fans Poking Fun At The Way She Walked In Heels As Annalise Keating: ‘I Know Y’all Talk About Me Walking In My Heels’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: