Rick “Doc” Walker Explains How The WFT Email Scandal Is A “Reflection Of This Country” [INTERVIEW]

The Washington Football Team continues to make headlines, but for all the reasons except what their striving for, which is winning football games.

In what is the latest of more off the field controversy surrounding the team, and the fallout regarding NFL coach John Gruden resigned Monday after e-mails emerged in which “he used misogynistic, homophobic and racist language. Gruden’s messages were sent to Bruce Allen, then the president of the Washington Football Team, and other white men. At the time, Gruden was working as an on-air analyst for ESPN.”

Former NFL player and current commentator Rick “Doc” Walker joined the Russ Parr Morning Show to weigh in on the WFT email controversy, is thoughts on the organization and their management structure, and the “privilege” behind the ability to even send those types of emails in the first place. Just like Doc mentions, we’re sure these won’t be the last headlines to come out from the 600+ emails that have been reviewed by the league regarding the team and their conduct over the years.

