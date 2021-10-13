Watch Trailer: Disney+ Debuts Horror Fiction Anthology Series ‘Just Beyond’ Inspired By R.L. Stine

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Disney+ gave fans a sneak peek inside its new horror fiction anthology series Just Beyond last night in Los Angeles. The streaming platform invited guests to enjoy a special Hallowstream drive-in event to preview three episodes ahead of tonight’s release (October 13).

The supernatural anthology series Just Beyond premieres tonight with eight episodes as a part of the Disney+ Hallowstream celebration. The show inspired by the writings of R.L. Stine tells astonishing and thought-provoking stories of a reality “just beyond” the one we know. Each episode introduces viewers to a new cast of characters who must go on a surprising journey of self-discovery in a supernatural world of witches, aliens, ghosts and parallel universes.

Throughout the episodes, the series invites viewers into supernatural worlds. All of these shorts were based on writing by the iconic fiction writer Stine, who made his reputation off the classic Goosebumps book series.

This series is perfect for children and adults alike, packed with thematic plot points like facing and overcoming your fears. The series casting was perfect featuring familiar faces like Little Fires Everywhere star Lexi Underwood and Space Jam 2 star Cedric Joe throughout the show.

Disney+ made sure attendees were in the Halloween spirit with themed decor throughout the drive-in. Attendees were also given a bag full of goodies including popcorn and candy to enjoy the first three episodes and access to special food trucks throughout the evening. There was a great DJ playing family friendly tunes leading up to the premiere. Just Beyond writer and show runner Seth Grahame-Smith even introduced the premiere with a ball of excitement amongst family, friends, cast and crew members.

Be sure to watch the trailer ahead of the premiere of Just Beyond tonight on Disney+.

