Quick question before we get started…will the Lord Bless you with somebody else’s husband??

What goes in the wash will come out in the rinse but how the hell did what’s done in the the dark will come to light in the form of a wedding!? According to actor/comedian Mike Epps ex-wife, Mike Epps was cheating on her with his new wife.

In a recent sit down, spill all while keeping it real interview, Mike Epps ex-wife, Mechelle McCain, say’s that Mike Epps was trolling on social media for women then started creeping on her, then he ended up on a blog with his now wife, but the problem was he was still married to and ‘sleeping’ with Mechelle McCain his now ex-wife, Mike then filed for divorce , but was still sleeping with his ex-wife. Michelle McCain, Epps wife of 11 years, then said everything just “clicked” for her and went why am I going to fight for something that is already mine while he has already checked out anyway.

Ironically Mike Epps is now married to OWN Network executive and “Iyanla: Fix My Life” producer Kyra Robinson.

Sound like somebody needs to see if Iyanla will give them the family employee discount…#IJS

Take a look at the video below

Mike Epps Ex-Wife Say’s He Was Cheating on Her With His New Wife [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

