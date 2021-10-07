Social Media
School Officials Brace For New TikTok ‘Slap A Teacher’ Challenge

The “devious licks” TikTok challenge for students caused major property damage to schools across the Las Vegas Valley and around the country last month. The October challenge is even worse as it is asking kids to to slap a teacher or a staff member “on the backside.” Schools in our air have emailed parents about this challenge and have warned that it will not be tolerated and students will be punished.

