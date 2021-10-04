Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Ever since the Los Angeles Lakers traded Lamar Odom away to make cap room back in 2011, the life of the former NBA Sixth Man of The Year went into a spiral that he has never been able to recover from (Kardashian Kurse?).

After surviving the infamous OD at a brothel in Las Vegas in 2015, the man has struggled to piece back together his life and has resorted to celebrity boxing just to get a paycheck. That’s the bad news. The good news is at least he won his bout against J. Lo’s ex-hubby, Ojani Noa (who?!). According to TMZ, the 6’10 former NBA star put the beatings on the 6’1 Noa and won the fight via decision even though he probably should’ve scored a KO at that height advantage.

This is Lamar’s second win as he took home the “W” when he knocked out former pop star Aaron Carter in the first round of their fight last June as expected.

Benzino who was calling the fight wasn’t impressed with what he saw and actually suggested he wanted to go one-on-one with Odom at some point in the future.

“I wasn’t impressed with that fight,” Benzino yelled in the ring following the bout, “I want a shot at the champ!”

What in the Boston Beans is going on in 2021?

No word on whether or not Lamar would give Benzino a shot at the title, but regardless we’d still put our money on Odom should that ever come to fruition (no shots). Given that LO is under contract to fight contenders until March of 2022, it might happen. Might be the only Verzuz that Benzino might ever participate in too so good luck, homie.

Lamar Odom Win’s Latest Celebrity Boxing Match, Benzino Wants A Shot At The Champ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: