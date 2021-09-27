Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Morgan State University Professor Dr. Ray Winbush checks into the WOL classroom this afternoon. Dr. Winbush will examine the situation in Haiti and the migrants near the southern border. Dr. Winbush will also discuss the Police Reform measure that failed to gain traction in the Senate. Before Dr. Winbush, Benton Harbor activist, The Revd. Edward Pickney talks about the water in his city, which he says is worse than in Flint.

Text DCnews to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 4 pm ET. 3 pm CT., 1 pm PT.,9 pm GMT. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE MORE NEWS:

Guests Morgan State University Professor Dr. Ray Winbush & Activist Edward Pickney l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: