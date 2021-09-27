The DMV
Rappers Love DC: Yo Gotti Joins DC United’s Ownership Group

Congrats to Yo Gotti! He is now a co-owner of our Major League Soccer team, D.C. United!

The team and Gotti announced this new business venture on Monday writing in his caption:

My journey is to inspire, motivate, teach & show that even tho we come from nothing, we can create and build avenues to get and become whatever we WANT!!! Who woulda told me when I was 16 risking my life for a few thousand hustling in my neighborhood that I would be a Executive and that I would Build a platform to help other artist become self made Millionaires #CMG NO ONE would have thought 1 Day I would Become A OWNER of A Professional Soccer Team!!!

Thank you to @dcunited @mls The Whole Organization… #CMG #SUPA

Gotti alongside other investors will be on this ownership journey together.  D.C. United is currently worth $750 million and with his investment, Gotti currently owns 2-3% of the team. Congrats again to Yo Gotti and welcome to the D.C. Family!

Rappers Love DC: Yo Gotti Joins DC United’s Ownership Group  was originally published on kysdc.com

