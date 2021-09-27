Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

American Fashion Designer Jeremy Scott has teamed up with Adidas Original for the second time, to present the fashion world with the Dip Collection. The lively Dip Collection is inspired by the hip looks of the 2000s that consists of sports apparel and footwear.

Remember velour track suits? Jeremy is bringing them back to the forefront with the Dip Collection. Velour crop tops, matching track pants, and velour shorts in fluorescent colors such as solar yellow, solar pink, blue, and app signal orange will be available in women’s sizes. Scott and Adidas is also offering blue hoodies and track pants for men as well.

The collection also features Jeremy’s colorful take on Adidas Original Forum High and Forum Low silhouette sneakers and slides. The shoes feature fun animals on the slides and pop, slick materials and bold colors such as lime green and bright orange for the sneakers.

Jeremy Scott has been bringing the heat to fashion for years. Known as ‘The People’s Designer’, his unique styles and out-the-box designs are what have distinguished him in the industry. He was the first to design a sneaker with Adidas, and he has been named the Creative Director for Moschino. Jeremy is also famous styling some of the biggest names in the entertainment business. We are excited to see this collection hit the streets.

The Adidas Original X Jeremy Scott Dip Collection is available through select retailers and via Adidas.com October 2nd.

DON’T MISS…

The NYFW Schedule Is Up, But Where Are The Black Women Designers?

Yung Miami And Taraji P. Henson Wore The Same Dress To The Moschino Show For NYFW

H&M Taps Moschino To Help With Their Sales, Announces New Collab At Coachella

Fashion Designer Jeremy Scott Collaborates with Adidas Original For Dip Collection was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: