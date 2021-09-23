Rev. Jesse Jackson Thanks God For “Leading The Way” To Overcoming His COVID Battle

As good faith would have it, Reverend Jesse Jackson has recovered from a recent health scare after contracting COVID-19 along with wife Jacqueline, who’s also recovering well after being sent home from the ICU earlier this month.
As expected, the good Rev gave it all to God and his glorious power for guiding him through one of his toughest battles.
“Thank God for leading the way to get me to walk again on my own power, talking,” Rev Jackson said in a public press statement as he was released from the hospital, also giving props to being vaccinated by saying the shot “took me from death.”
More on how he recovered from a serious condition that also affected his Parkinson’s disease, via CNN:
“Jackson was being treated at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab in Chicago after he and wife Jacqueline Jackson were hospitalized for Covid-19 in August.
Watch the news report by Chicago’s WGN 9 below to hear Reverend Jesse Jackson’s full statement after being discharged from the hospital, and we’ll continue to keep his family in our prayers in the same way that he’s clearly kept God in his:
