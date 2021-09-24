News
Pedestrian Who Left Rideshare Vehicle Is Hit & Killed On JFX Overnight

A person is dead after they were struck and killed on I-83 Southbound just before Northern Parkway overnight.

Investigators said that at around 2:30 a.m. on Friday (September 24), a rideshare driver called 911 to report a passenger, who may have been intoxicated, that was assaulting him and trying to get him to run off the road. The driver said he pulled over at I-83 and the passenger got out of the car.

Maryland State Police said the pedestrian was walking across there road from the median and was hit by a car traveling in the left lane. The driver of that car remained on the scene.

All lanes on I-83 were blocked for more than three hours, but reopened at around 6:20 a.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Pedestrian Who Left Rideshare Vehicle Is Hit & Killed On JFX Overnight  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

