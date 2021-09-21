News
HomeNewsHealth

A Lot of Celebrities Are Calling For World Leaders to End the COVID-19 Pandemic

Majic Listen Live Banner
Majic 102.3/92.7
CLOSE
A NHS (National Health Service) health worker holds a vial...

Source: SOPA Images / Getty

As you know, COVID-19 continues to destroy lives all over the world and the Delta Variant is making things even worse.

Now, a group of celebrities have come together to sign a letter that is calling for leaders all over the globe to find a way to team up and end the pandemic through more access to vaccines, especially to those who are in poverty all over the world.

From Uproxx:

The letter was posted on Care.org, an international humanitarian organization dedicated to fighting global poverty and world hunger. In it, celebs like Eva Longoria, Peter Dinklage, Anne Hathaway, Ciara, Alyssa Milano, and more pressed world leaders to find a solution to the issue of vaccine inequality, calling Covid “a manmade pandemic of apathy.”

Basically, the famous are pushing for more people to not only have access to those vaccines, but also for people, especially those on lower income, to be vaccinated period.

They have also called for more vaccines to be issued as well not only this year, but next year as well.

No response yet from any of the world leaders.

Those leaders would have to put aside whatever differences they have to come together and truly end the ongoing pandemic.

Not to mention continuing to deal with an army of skeptics, anti-vaxxers and those in denial of COVID that continue to wreck havoc in this pandemic and influence the uneducated into listening to and accepting whatever garbage comes out of their mouths.

Here is the all-star letter in full.

From Deadline:

An open letter to world leaders on ending the COVID-19 pandemic now.

None of us are safe until all of us are safe.

We call on leaders gathering at the United Nations General Assembly Session to boldly act

together to end COVID-19 everywhere.

COVID-19 is now a manmade pandemic of apathy. Only 2% of people in low-income countries have received a single dose, leaving the world’s most vulnerable to face COVID with no

protection. This situation also lets new variants, like Delta, emerge and ravage the lives of

millions.

We are joining with CARE to call on global leaders to make 7 billion vaccine doses available before the end of 2021, and an additional 7 billion doses by mid-2022 to fully vaccinate 70%

of the world by next summer.

To get this done the world community must also invest in last-mile delivery systems, public education, and frontline healthcare workers to get vaccines from tarmacs into arms. Millions

of doses could go to waste because low-income countries don’t have the support they

need to get vaccines to vulnerable people.

We can save millions of lives — and trillions in further economic damage — by meeting this moment with the resources and political will needed to end COVID-19 for everyone,

everywhere. Because none of us are safe until all of us are safe.

Malin Akerman

Debbie Allen

Dorothy Amuah

Morena Baccarin

Adriana Barraza

Troian Bellisario

Bobby Berk

Jordana Brewster

Connie Britton

Karamo Brown

Gloria Calderón Kellett

Ciara

Tena Clark

Kim Coates

Madison Cowan

Alexandra Daddario

Peter Dinklage

Melinda Doolittle

Tan France

Richard Gere

Duff Goldman

Tony Goldwyn

Fiona Gubelmann

Anne Hathaway

Ingrid Hoffmann

Anders Holm

Dolores Huerta

Osas Ighodaro

Joel McHale

Iman

Edward James Olmos

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Ellie Krieger

Iskra Lawrence

Annie Lennox

Lola Lennox

Esther Lewis

Laura Linney

Kimberly Locke

Eva Longoria

Anja Manuel

Julianna Margulies

Catherine McCord

Joel McHale

Spike Mendelsohn

Idina Menzel

Debra Messing

Alyssa Milano

Sepideh Moafi

Tamera Mowry-Housley

Yvette Nicole Brown

Christina Ochoa

Ana Ortiz

Helen Pankhurst

Jessica Pimentel

Julie Plec

Adina Porter

Zac Posen

Leven Rambin

April Reign

Holland Roden

Sheila Shah

Adam Shankman

Omar Sharif Jr.

Michael Sheen

Adam Shulman

Sarah Silverman

Hannah Skvarla

Todd Snyder

Kimberly Steward

Curtis Stone

Christy Turlington Burns

Laura Vandervoort

Gabby Williams

Michelle Williams

Kimberly Williams-Paisley

Russell Wilson

Scott Wolf

Kelley Wolf

Bellamy Young

Rachel Zoe

The letter appears to make sense, though not everyone is viewing it as well as those who signed the letter.

Many still recall the ill-advised all-star rendition last of year of John Lennon’s “Imagine” that was seen as “tone-deaf.”  Some will feel that this letter would be the same as that performance.

Social media has seen some responses to the CARE letter.

Here are some responses on Twitter.

At least some people are speaking up.

Time will tell if their mission has proven to be successful.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of Care.org, Deadline and Uproxx

First Picture Courtesy of Hindustan Times and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of SOPA Images and Getty Images

Gif, First through Ninth Tweet and Third through Fifteen Picture Courtesy of Twitter and Uproxx

Anthony AJ Johnson Actor Comedian

10 Hilarious Comedy Moments Starring The Late Anthony "AJ" Johnson [Watch]

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Hilarious Comedy Moments Starring The Late Anthony "AJ" Johnson [Watch]

Continue reading 10 Hilarious Comedy Moments Starring The Late Anthony “AJ” Johnson [Watch]

10 Hilarious Comedy Moments Starring The Late Anthony "AJ" Johnson [Watch]

[caption id="attachment_4187454" align="aligncenter" width="600"] Source: Instagram / Anthony Johnson[/caption] As if 2021 hasn't been tough enough already - it's time to say goodbye to another cast mate from the iconic 90s hood comedy, Friday. On Monday (Sept 20) news broke about the death of Hollywood funnyman Anthony "AJ" Johnson. He was 56 years old. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hP8YRGYI7pk Born in Compton, California, it seems like Johnson was destined to break into show business, as his father was a Hollywood stuntman. Johnson had numerous roles in the ’90s and early 2000s on the big screen, famously playing neighborhood thief Ezal in the first Friday film as well as Blue in Master P’s big-budget comedy I Got The Hook Up. He also had roles in films such as Panther, B.A.P.S., The Player’s Club, How To Be A Player and more. While he may no longer be with us in the physical form, his humor lives forever through these hilarious and unforgettable character roles. Check out the gallery below.

A Lot of Celebrities Are Calling For World Leaders to End the COVID-19 Pandemic  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Russ Parr’s Everyday Grocery Giveaway
Galleries
Photos
Close