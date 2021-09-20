Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Prince George’s County Police announced Monday that they’re searching for a missing 11-year-old girl last seen in Lanham, Maryland. Raven Smith was last seen at approximately 11:40 p.m. Sunday in the 10200 block of Windsor Oaks Way.

Investigators describe Smith as 5-foot-10 and she weighs 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with an anime character on it, black shorts, and possibly tie-dye crocs.

Police are asking anyone with information on Smith’s location to call 911.

Update: Raven Smith Has Been Found was originally published on woldcnews.com

