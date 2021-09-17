Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

In today’s segment of “Hot Off The Wire” on the Russ Parr Morning Show, the always informed Alfredas has the latest details surrounding assault allegations against T.I. and Tiny, Barry Hankerson throwing his sister under the bus in relation to the illegal relationship between R. Kelly and his superstar niece Aaliyah, plus more headlining news currently hot in the streets.

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

Other topics on our horizon today include an update on when The Wendy Williams Show is expected to return now that its titular host is currently battling COVID and mental health issues simultaneously, in addition to Gabrielle Union’s shocking revelation on her real feelings about Dwyane Wade having a “break baby” back in 2013.

Take a listen to Alfredas’ report for “Hot Off The Wire” today on the Russ Parr Morning Show below:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Hot Off The Wire: T.I. & Tiny Will Not Face Criminal Charges + Aaliyah’s Uncle Blames His Sister On Dr. Oz was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: