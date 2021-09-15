Tapes Capturing R. Kelly’s Verbal And Physical Abuse To Be Allowed In Court

As more details become publicly available in the current sex abuse trial of disturbed singer R. Kelly, it appears there’s no limit to what crimes he’ll be accused of committing next.
Now, the jury in his case will actually be able to see and hear some of the alleged heinous behavior now that a judge gave the okay for prosecutors to provide audio and video evidence of the 12 Play composer verbally and physically assaulting his accusers.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
USA Today reveals that U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly gave the green light on Tuesday (September 14) to allow the tapes as evidence in the trial, and it appears one tape was too much for one victim to revisit.
Here’s a summary of what some of these tapes have on them and how it prevented one Jane Doe from even being called as a witness, via USA Today:
“On one of the two 2008 tapes, an enraged Kelly can be heard accusing an unidentified woman of lying to him before beginning to assault her, according to a court document filed on Tuesday in federal court in Brooklyn.
‘If you lie to me, I’m going to (expletive) you up,’ Kelly says.
Another recording captures the R&B star accusing a second woman from Florida – referred to as Jane Doe No. 20 in the government’s filing – of stealing a Rolex watch from him.
‘You better not ever … take from me again or I will be in Florida and something will happen to you,’ he says. ‘You understand what I’m telling you?’
Prosecutors had planned to call the second woman as a witness. But they decided against it after she ‘started to have panic attacks and appeared to have an emotional breakdown’ while listening to the tape in preparation for her testimony, the filing says in a footnote.
‘For the sake of her mental health, the government advised Jane Doe No. 20 that it would not call her as a witness at the trial,’ the filing says.”
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
Prosecutors initially wrote a letter to the judge in order to get the motion approved to use this evidence, with the filing stating, “The recorded excerpts show (1) the type of physical and psychological abuse the defendant employed to exert and maintain control over women and girls with whom he was engaged in sexual relationships; and (2) his regular use of audio and video recordings to maintain control of females and protect the charged (criminal) enterprise.”
There’s no telling where this trial may lead at this point. Continue to keep his alleged victims in your prayers.
READ MORE STORIES:
- Texas Voting Law Shows How The GOP Has Depended On Racism To Keep White People In Power
- School Committee ‘Karen’ Is Humbled After Questioning Ivy League-Educated Black Mom’s Qualifications
- Tapes Capturing R. Kelly’s Verbal And Physical Abuse To Be Allowed In Court
Black Twitter Has A Funeral For R. Kelly After Disturbing ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Documentary
Black Twitter Has A Funeral For R. Kelly After Disturbing ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ Documentary
1.
1 of 28
It should go without saying that Black girls should matter more than good music & a musical gift; that a minor should not be maligned as a manipulator of a man. Let’s teach boys that girls’ bodies are not theirs to molest & misuse. Not theirs to do anything with. #SurvivingRKelly— Be A King (@BerniceKing) January 4, 2019
2.
2 of 28
If y’all think “girls are fast” what are y’all calling THE GROWN MEN chasing and catching them? #SurvivingRKelly— George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) January 4, 2019
3.3 of 28
4.
4 of 28
We gotta kill this "Well those girls were fast" narrative. KILL IT #SurvivingRKelly— Mrs. O 💞 Veruca Salt (@JereeSaidSo) January 4, 2019
Black folks
5.
5 of 28
Now that I’m actually thinking about the lyrics to Bump n Grind, “My mind is telling me no but my body is telling me yes.”— April Barrera (@spursnation77) January 4, 2019
It sounds like we’ve been singing along to a song about child molestation the whole time.
Messed up my head up. #SurvivingRKelly pic.twitter.com/qD1CzcQsMd
6.
6 of 28
#SurvivingRKelly I don’t know her but she deserves an award pic.twitter.com/nxzAeACaMM— Jen 💚 (@jen_kristinj) January 4, 2019
7.
7 of 28
In the Black community, we blame women/girls. Holding men accountable takes a backseat to us being “fast” or “fresh.” We shouldn’t be there or we wanted it, but nobody gives us the tools to deal when it happens. “I didn’t know how to say no” is a real feeling. #survivingrkelly— Shamika Sanders (@Shamika_Sanders) January 4, 2019
8.
8 of 28
Um, lemme tell ya what they not gon' do, act like #RKelly is holding young girls captive because he had a tough childhood. LOTS of folks had tough childhoods and did not go on to do what he is alleged to have done. #CutItOut! #SurvivingRKelly— yvette nicole brown (@YNB) January 4, 2019
9.
9 of 28
When “Ignition” comes on in the club #SurvivingRKelly pic.twitter.com/uyK8EDU76A— Rebecca JeanBaptiste (@_RebeccaJB_) January 4, 2019
10.
10 of 28
The whole Aaliyah situation should’ve let everybody know the type of sicko R Kelly was. Him producing this album for her. Him posted on the cover. Then marrying her at like 15-16. He’s honestly been a creep. And it’s sad how swept under the rug it’s been for him #SurvivingRKelly pic.twitter.com/nUkXlKyx1Q— Ե (@_yogirlt) January 4, 2019
11.11 of 28
12.12 of 28
13.
13 of 28
What bothered me the most about this part of the documentary, is the fact that ALL these men they interviewing said something like "I knew something wasn't right about that" or "I felt uncomfortable when..." 🗣 BUT NONE OF Y'ALL SAID ANYTHING #SurvivingRKelly— Kleo Patrah (@badasskleo) January 4, 2019
14.
14 of 28
The internet has no chill!! #SurvivingRkelly pic.twitter.com/WXF6l8rEXK— Mamba Out ✌🏾✌🏾 (@kcjj_04) January 4, 2019
15.15 of 28
16.
16 of 28
“I wanted so much to grab Aaliyah and talk to her.” But you didn’t. Instead you forged marriage papers and co-signed this sick shit. You failed the hell out of that girl.#SurvivingRKelly— iYush (@iYush_420) January 4, 2019
17.
17 of 28
Him, his brother calling it a preference, his crew who helped forge documents, the judge who found him not guilty, the apologists saying separate the music from the personal life....how do y'all sleep at night? #SurvivingRKelly pic.twitter.com/oQedziaqEq— bi-onicles (@thatapricotboi) January 4, 2019
18.18 of 28
19.
19 of 28
"I forged some paperwork for Aaliyah to marry Robert"— iYush (@iYush_420) January 4, 2019
"If Robert pointed out a girl he wanted, I'd go get her for him"
"I remember walking in on Robert rubbing on this girl who looked young. She was clearly a baby in my eyes but I didn't ask for ID."
Feds:#SurvivingRKelly pic.twitter.com/wcwUx22txC
20.20 of 28
21.21 of 28
22.
22 of 28
I have a 15 year old daughter. Not saying that you need to in order to understand, but it provides real life understanding FOR ME.— April (@ReignOfApril) January 4, 2019
There is NO way that it is appropriate for teenage girls to be meeting/texting/talking to men nearly twice their age. None. #SurvivingRKelly
23.
23 of 28
Also, the #SurvivingRKelly doc made me think of why I’ve thought the “girls mature faster” idea can be toxic, especially for Black girls. There’s studies that show people see Black girls as older, more mature, in less need of help, less innocent than their non-black counterparts.— JOSHUA (@JournoJoshua) January 4, 2019
24.
24 of 28
Also: Countless studies have shown that people — black people included — highly sexualize black girls and look at them as ✌🏾older✌🏾No different than how black boys are always looked at as advanced in age. It’s used to dehumanize us.— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 4, 2019
25.
25 of 28
listen..Sparkle said it can never be her...but it ended up being her niece. #SurvivingRKelly— Hello Beautiful (@HelloBeautiful) January 4, 2019
26.
26 of 28
We...don’t call the cops on men who threaten or harm us because we feel duty-bound to keep men out the system. Please tell me this isn’t real and that these brokeyardigans haven’t stooped this low. https://t.co/scO0s4DutY— Jamilah Lemieux (@JamilahLemieux) November 24, 2018
27.
27 of 28
We need to let “I didn’t know how to say no” be enough. Stop asking why she wasn’t stronger. Why she didn’t defend herself. Why she didn’t fight. She. Didn’t. Know. How. #SurvivingRKelly— Keyaira Kelly (@keyairakelly) January 4, 2019
28.
28 of 28
If you take away anything from the first ep of #SurvivingRKelly is that we don't value Black girls and women, because while y'all quick to call us "Black Queens," y'all are THIS quick to call us liars, fast-tailed girls, gold-diggers, whores and incapable of being victims. pic.twitter.com/5zQB0zvqlo— Hello Beautiful (@HelloBeautiful) January 4, 2019
Tapes Capturing R. Kelly’s Verbal And Physical Abuse To Be Allowed In Court was originally published on blackamericaweb.com