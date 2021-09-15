Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Ja Rule Verzuz Fat Joe Brought The Heat with Ashanti, Nelly and Jadakiss

Majic Listen Live Banner
Majic 102.3/92.7
CLOSE
VERZUZ: Fat Joe Vs Ja Rule

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Ja Rule Verzuz Fat Joe went down last night with nothing but love despite the rumors that the rapper 50 Cent, who is Ja Rule’s arch nemesis was going to crash the event. The only place 50 Cent turned up to last night was his name being brought up in the Verzuz timeline with ‘Murder Inc’s’ Irv Gotti taking shots at the Starz Power King.

“All y’all talking about that 50 shit,” “All good. He got beat up stabbed up. Shot up. And sued us. That’s all I’m gonna say. Your hero ain’t what you think he is. Period. And facts.”

Other than that it was Verzuz as usual with hip-hop legends, Ja Rule and Fat Joe going 20 rounds, playing their hit songs like Ja Rule’s “Between Me and You” and “Livin’ It Up” and Fat Joe’s “All the Way Up” and “All I Do Is Win (Remix)” in the Verzuz battle ring at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York City, with guest appearances by the princess of Murder Inc., Ashanti, Nelly, Lil Mo, Vita and Jadakiss.

Take a look at the video below.

Fat Joe Verzuz Ja Rule: 10 Memorable Moments From Last Night’s Battle [Watch]

10 photos Launch gallery

Fat Joe Verzuz Ja Rule: 10 Memorable Moments From Last Night’s Battle [Watch]

Continue reading Fat Joe Verzuz Ja Rule: 10 Memorable Moments From Last Night’s Battle [Watch]

Fat Joe Verzuz Ja Rule: 10 Memorable Moments From Last Night’s Battle [Watch]

[caption id="attachment_5141855" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty[/caption] The Verzuz battles became a big thing during the pandemic, and just as interest in the popular music face-off series seemed to dip when the world began opening back up, the now-infamous matchup between The Diplomats and The LOX breathed new life into the online event. On Tuesday (Sept. 14), Hip-Hop fans were treated to another primetime New York clash, as Fat Joe and Ja Rule went at it inside Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater. Both rappers had a plethora of hard street singles and radio-friendly pop hits in their arsenal. For Ja, the matchup offered a chance at redemption: His mythical run in the early 2000s was cut short thanks to a well-documented feud with fellow Queens rapper 50 Cent. For Joe, who has continued to release new records throughout the ever-changing climate of current rap music, the Verzuz battle presented an opportunity to showcase his deep catalogue of hits that began in the mid-90s. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jzoXPLc7HlI The night was filled with classic songs, surprise guests and a whole lot of trash talk. But then, what else would you expect from two of the most outspoken artists reppin’ The Big Apple? With that said, it was another memorable night for Hip-Hop. You can catch the full Ja Vs Joe Verzuz above, or scroll through 10 Memorable Moments in the gallery below.

 

Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star

Source: Radio One Digital

Ja Rule Verzuz Fat Joe Brought The Heat with Ashanti, Nelly and Jadakiss  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Russ Parr’s Everyday Grocery Giveaway
Galleries
Photos
Close