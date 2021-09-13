Senate Hopeful Herschel Walker, Whose Wife Is Accused Of Voting Fraud, Wants To Bring ‘Honesty’ To Georgia

Former NFL Running Back Herschel Walker believes he is the person to bring ‘Honesty’ back to Georgia.
The Senate candidate in Georgia recently sat down with Fox News to discuss the current state of Georgia politics and why he is running for Senate.
Walker, who was endorsed by Donald Trump last week, told Fox his main platform is to bring integrity and honesty back to this country and back to the state of Georgia. Using lines directly from Trump’s playbook, Walker stressed the importance of Law & Order, pushed for more border control, and promoted school choice education for all students. Some believe Walker’s statements about honesty and integrity don’t align with his actions, as well as the actions of his spouse.
In late August election officials opened up an investigation into Julie Blanchard, the wife of Herschel Walker, for voter fraud. Officials claim she allegedly voted in Georgia in the presidential race last fall, but she did it from her home in Texas. Blanchard allegedly returned an absentee ballot to Georgia from her Texas address but owns both properties. State law requires that you be a Georgia resident to vote in any Georgia elections.
Herschel Walker also has a past full of statements that contradict his platform’s claims of honestly and integrity. After the election in 2020, Walker appeared on Fox News numerous times spreading the false claim that Joe Biden didn’t win the election. He also tweeted about wide voter fraud and urged trump and his supports to conduct a “total cleansing,” just two days before the January 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol.
On the day of the attacks, Walker tweeted that people at the Capitol weren’t Trump supporters, but actually “Trojan horses” and that they did not look like “MAGA.”
Honesty and integrity are something every politician should strive for, but when your actions and your words don’t align, how are Americans supposed to find the truth? Walker will have to answer some tough questions this election season, and journalists won’t have to look far to find his many contradictions. His Twitter page is filled with conspiracies and false claims.
Walker will try to unseat incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock in 2022. Democrats won both senate seats in November 2020 and look to hold on to them through 2024.
SEE ALSO:
Suspected Illegal Vote By Herschel Walker’s Wife Draws Attention To Crystal Mason’s 5-Year Prison Sentence
Herschel Walker Launches U.S. Senate Campaign In Georgia To Defeat Sen. Raphael Warnock
Prayers Up: Notable Black Folks Who Have Contracted COVID-19
Prayers Up: Notable Black Folks Who Have Contracted COVID-19
1. Usain Bolt, Olympic gold medalist
1 of 71
2. Gil Bailey, radio pioneer
2 of 71
Rest In Peace Gil Bailey #covid19 has taken another giant. Gil Bailey Radio. pic.twitter.com/tzrOUnAGD9— The Advocates Corner with Host CP (@ClarkPenaEH) April 14, 2020
3. Keisha Lance Bottoms, Atlanta mayorSource:Getty 3 of 71
4. Herman Cain, former presidential candidateSource:Getty 4 of 71
5. Nick Cannon, entertainerSource:Getty 5 of 71
6. Ben Carson, former HUD SecretarySource:Getty 6 of 71
7. Cedric Ceballos, former NBA player
7 of 71
On my 10th day in ICU, COVID-19 is officially kicking my but, I am asking ALL family, friends , prayer warriors healers for your prayers and well wish for my recovery.— Cedric Ceballos (@cedceballos) September 7, 2021
If I have done and anything to you in the past , allow me to publicly apologize.
My fight is not done…..
Thx pic.twitter.com/r9QZBpfmEI
8. Dave Chappelle, comedianSource:Getty 8 of 71
9. Rep. Bonnie Watson ColemanSource:Getty 9 of 71
10. Eugene Daniels, journalist
10 of 71
🧵🧵So today is my 11th day since testing positive for COVID-19. And let me tell you -- it was HELL. I am fully vaccinated and it knocked me on my ass. I had chills, a scary high fever, night sweats, trouble breathing, extreme exhaustion, and the terrible cough.— Eugene Daniels (@EugeneDaniels2) September 23, 2021
11. Jacob Desvarieux, guitaristSource:Getty 11 of 71
12. Manu Dibango, musicianSource:Getty 12 of 71
13. Dennis Dickson, NYPD employee
13 of 71
#COVID19 #covidheroes #NYPD announces first employee death due to coronavirus— Sabrina McDaniel (@Sabrina_McDa) March 27, 2020
RIP, Dennis Dickson pic.twitter.com/D10Do2p7oJ
14. Kevin Durant, NBA starSource:Getty 14 of 71
15. Larry Edgeworth
15 of 71
Prayers to the family of NBC’s Larry Edgeworth 💔🙏🏽 and my former colleagues at 30 Rock. He died after testing positive for #coronavirus. Larry would always offer to help me ...even after I moved to CBS. He just wanted to see another brother win. #IAmMyBrothersKeeper Rest 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/TyXbiHs30d— DeMarco Morgan (@DeMarcoReports) March 20, 2020
16. Kenneth "Babyface" EdmondsSource:Getty 16 of 71
17. Idris and Sabrina Dhowre Elba
17 of 71
This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ— Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020
18. Patrick Ewing, basketball legendSource:Getty 18 of 71
19. Ronald Fenty, Rihanna's dadSource:Getty 19 of 71
20. Vivica A. Fox, actressSource:Getty 20 of 71
21. Cori "Coco" Gauff, tennis starSource:Getty 21 of 71
22. Jimmy Glenn, legendary boxing trainerSource:Getty 22 of 71
23. Rudy Gobert
23 of 71
24. Louis Gossett Jr., actor, philanthropistSource:Getty 24 of 71
25. Lee Green, former college hoops star
25 of 71
It is with much sadness to inform all in my SJU family that we lost Lee Green to Covid-19 today. A Parade All-American who played 3 years at #SJUBB Lee was our warrior on those teams. A true lock em up defender that relished shutting down the best opponents. RIP Lee🙏🏻 #gone2soon pic.twitter.com/X4TIPbVvoU— Ron Linfonte (@SJU5) March 24, 2020
26. Charles Gregory, Tyler Perry's makeup artrist
26 of 71
27. Lewis Hamilton, Formula One driverSource:Getty 27 of 71
28. Samuel Hargress Jr., owner of legendary Harlem nightclub
28 of 71
Thank You for your friendship Sam! 💔#RIP💔 Harlem's Paris Blues Jazz Club has been a celebrated local music joint since 1969, playing live jazz and blues nightly. It's owner and manager, Mr. Samuel Hargress Jr., has been in the club nearly every day for the past 51 years. 💫🔥💫 pic.twitter.com/oSM9Cbzzdb— B Michael (@bmichaelAmerica) April 15, 2020
29. Conan Harris, Rep. Ayanna Pressley's husbandSource:Getty 29 of 71
30. Antoine Hodge, opera singerSource:GoFundMe 30 of 71
31. Mike Huckaby, techno music pioneer and DJ
31 of 71
R.I.P Mike Huckaby. You will forever continue to change so many peoples lives with your music, technique and mentoring. These clips of Huck are from ‘Detroit The Blueprint Of Techno’ 💔 pic.twitter.com/8t8c83Uy2K— Dark Entries Records (@darkentriesrecs) April 25, 2020
32. Callum Hudson-OdoiSource:Getty 32 of 71
33. DL Hughley, comedian
33 of 71
#ThankYouForYourPrayers #TeamDL pic.twitter.com/dSQiNtsgMr— DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) June 21, 2020
34. Ahmed Ismail Hussein, Somali singer
34 of 71
BREAKING: One of Somalia’s greatest artists has died in London after contracting Corona Virus. Ahmed Ismail Hussein “Hudeydi” known as the “King of Oud” has been in hospital for four days. He was 92. pic.twitter.com/iCii8vYVVv— Harun Maruf (@HarunMaruf) April 8, 2020
35. Jesse and Jacqueline JacksonSource:Getty 35 of 71
36. Wilson Roosevelt Jerman, former White House butler
36 of 71
Tonight on @fox5dc at 10p -— Shawn Yancy (@ShawnYancyTV) May 20, 2020
He served at the pleasure of 11 U.S. Presidents... during his 55 years at the White House.
Last weekend, he passed from COVID-19.
My exclusive interview with the granddaughter of White House butler, Wilson Jerman is next! pic.twitter.com/SBiXbQLiud
37. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, actor
37 of 71
38. Paul Johnson, house music DJSource:Getty 38 of 71
39. Jim Jones, rapperSource:Getty 39 of 71
40. Brad "Scarface" JordanSource:Getty 40 of 71
41. DeAndre Jordan, NBA starSource:Getty 41 of 71
42. Tim Lester, NFL starSource:Getty 42 of 71
43. James Mahoney, pulmonologist
43 of 71
Dr. James Mahoney at University Hospital of Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/SXBxNlzApr— Lieutenant Kijé (@BrianLemaire2) May 19, 2020
44. Ellis Marsalis Jr., musicianSource:Getty 44 of 71
45. DeRay McKesson, activistSource:Getty 45 of 71
46. Von Miller, NFL starSource:Getty 46 of 71
47. Nicki MinajSource:Getty 47 of 71
48. Donovan Mitchell48 of 71
49. Wisconsin Rep. Rep. Gwen MooreSource:Getty 49 of 71
50. Lloyd Porter, small business owner in Brooklyn
50 of 71
Devastated to hear Lloyd Porter has pass away from covid19. Lloyd was a pillar in Brooklyn. His coffee shop Breadstuy is where I met some of my closest friends. He sometimes hired people with records that couldn't easily find work. He believed in community. Rest well Brother— Blitz Bazawule (@BlitzAmbassador) May 7, 2020
🙏🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/t5Ai3iASt8
51. Charley Pride, country music legendSource:Getty 51 of 71
52. Biden Adviser, Rep. Cedric RichmondSource:Getty 52 of 71
53. Arnie Robinson Jr., Olympian
53 of 71
Arnie Robinson Jr., who won the gold medal in the long jump at the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal, died on Dec. 2 at his home in San Diego. He was 72. https://t.co/lYnpSbWkzO— NYT Sports (@NYTSports) December 16, 2020
54. Chris Rock, actor and comedianSource:Getty 54 of 71
55. Wallace RoneySource:Getty 55 of 71
56. Marcus Smart56 of 71
57. Shaka Smart, University Of Texas Men's Basketball CoachSource:Getty 57 of 71
58. Troy Sneed, gospel singerSource:Getty 58 of 71
59. Oliver "DJ Black N Mild" Stokes Jr.
59 of 71
New Orleans bounce DJ and radio personality Black N Mild has died after testing positive for coronavirus. For the past 25 years, he also deejayed at countless clubs, parties and other private events across the southeast. pic.twitter.com/2e6mnKhiXQ— Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) March 21, 2020
60. Michael Strahan, 'Good Morning America' host, former NFL starSource:Getty 60 of 71
61. Carole Sutton, actressSource:Getty 61 of 71
62. Chucky Thompson, music producer, 53Source:Getty 62 of 71
63. Jeffrey "DJ Jazzy Jeff" Townes63 of 71
64. Mike Tomlin, Pittsburgh Steelers head coachSource:Getty 64 of 71
65. Karl-Anthony Towns, NBA starSource:Getty 65 of 71
66. Jo Thompson, singerSource:Getty 66 of 71
67. Karl-Anthony Towns' parents, Jacqueline Cruz and Karl-Anthony Towns Sr.
67 of 71
Enjoyed chatting with the proud parents of @KarlTowns down here in Florida. Awesome people. pic.twitter.com/xg9v2Hpazz— Drew Franklin (@DrewFranklinKSR) February 5, 2017
68. Juan Williams, Fox News HostSource:Getty 68 of 71
69. Wendy Williams, talk show hostSource:Getty 69 of 71
70. Randall Woodfin, Mayor of Birmingham, AlabamaSource:Getty 70 of 71
71. Zumbi, rapperSource:Getty 71 of 71
Senate Hopeful Herschel Walker, Whose Wife Is Accused Of Voting Fraud, Wants To Bring ‘Honesty’ To Georgia was originally published on newsone.com