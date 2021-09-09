Celebrity News
Lizzo Shows Her Love for the Frontline Workers Through Lunch

GRAMMY Awards Arrivals 2020

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN / WENN

One of the biggest names in music right now has payed it forward in a big way those putting their lives at risk to keep others safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lizzo took time out of her busy schedule to purchase lunch for healthcare workers on Sept. 9 at a medical facility in Oklahoma.

The INTEGRIS Southwest Medical Center took to Facebook to share what the singer did for employees.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Fox 8 sister station KFOR reported Lizzo bought lunch for the staff at Mercy Hospital on Wednesday.

This is not the first time the “Truth Hurts” artist took care of those in the frontlines:

Last year, the Grammy-winner bought lunch for the healthcare workers at hospitals around the country, including right here in Ohio at Grandview Medical Center in Dayton.

With a lot of division in the United States, and a great deal coming from those who are famous and well-known, it is nice to those paying it forward like Lizzo, especially during a pandemic that doesn’t want to go away quietly.

 

Lizzo Shows Her Love for the Frontline Workers Through Lunch

