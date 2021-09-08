Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Emergency Room Physician Dr. Val Crowder checks in to update us on COVID19. Dr. Crowder has over 30 years of experience providing medical care in three pandemics (COVID-19, HIV, tuberculosis). Dr. Crowder will discuss why the virus is spiking again & answer any questions you may have concerning the virus. Before Dr. Crowder, Financial Guru, and Senior Estate Planner, Dr. Rosie Milligan on why it’s never too late to put your financial house in order.

Guests ER Physician Dr. Val Crowder & Senior Estate Planner Dr. Rosie Milligan l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com

