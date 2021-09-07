Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

All jokes aside mental illness is real family.

Kirk Franklin’s son 33-year-old Kerrion, went viral when he leaked a phone call where Kirk light weight cussed him. Kerrion attempt to put his his award winning gospel artist father, Kirk Franklin, on viral blast ended up being a trash can lid turner on himself when people understood that Kirk Franklin, who actually posted a video apologizing for his actions, is a man who makes mistake not to mention a father that is just like the rest of the fathers in the world who’s kids have taken them there.

That’s probably the reason why Kirk Franklin sings…

“Recently, my son and I had an argument that he chose to record. I felt extremely disrespected in that conversation and I lost my temper, and I said words that are not appropriate,” I am sincerely sorry to all of you, I sincerely apologize.” -Kirk Franklin

Kerrion, that was Kirk Franklins first child that he had when he was young by his childhood sweetheart, felt that his father Kirk Franklin didn’t treat him fairly when he was coming up, had no one, not even Kerrion’s own mother willing to give an ‘amen’ on that story.

They say Kerrion has some issues and since the Kirk Franklin slander campaign didn’t work he is now turning his attentions to his mother.

Sunday Kerrion took to a live video stating that his mother was abusing him:

“I’m ’bout to go to my grandmother’s house. I’m being abused right now, I was assaulted by my own mother,”

But what had really happened was that his mother was trying to take him to the hospital to get him some help.

We will be keeping Kerrion as well as his parents and family in our prayers.

Take a look at the video below

Kirk Franklin’s Son Kerrion Is At It Again Now He’s Coming For His Momma was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

