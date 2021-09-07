Paul Pierce Is Not Sorry About His IG Stripper Video, Says ESPN Makes ‘You Talk About LeBron All The Time’

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Paul Pierce has officially broken his silence on being given the boot by ESPN.

There is no love lost when it comes to Paul Pierce and the Disney-owned sports network. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, the retired NBA superstar revealed that his partnership with ESPN wasn’t a “great fit,” in an article revolving around his upcoming Basketball Hall-of-Fame induction.

In April, ESPN fired Pierce after he shared a video of himself and friends enjoying the company of strippers on Instagram, seemingly not given a single solitary f*** he did. Pierce revealed to the famed sport’s publication that even before ESPN fired him, his time was “done,” with the network claiming that travel and executives being way too demanding as reasons he didn’t love the gig. The former Celtic, who famously doesn’t care about LeBron James, also added that having to talk about the Lakers superstar too much also played a factor.

“There’s a lot of stuff over there that you can’t say. And you have to talk about LeBron all the time,” Pierce said.

Pierce didn’t apologize, bucking the advice of his agent Jeff Schwartz who urged him to do so, fearing that the potential fallout with ESPN could hurt his career.

“Come on, I didn’t do anything illegal,” Pierce proclaimed. “These motherf*ckers in the Hall of Fame, some did [cocaine], fucking battery. What the fuck did I do? I was just having a good time. All the people coming after me, half you motherf*ckers do the same shit. You’re just hiding it. And you all are married while you’re doing it. I’m divorced. I’m retired. I’m having fun.”

In a since-deleted tweet, Pierce doubled down on his antics and chastised his former employer, writing, “@espn I don’t need you,” he tweeted. “I got @ethereum_max I made more money with this crypto in the past month then I did with y’all in a year. TRUTH shall set u Free.”

Well, tell us how you really feel, Mr. Pierce. We are intrigued to see what he has in store for the future cause we like zero f**** given Paul Pierce.

Relive Twitter’s hilarious reactions to Pierce getting fired in the gallery below:

Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Getty

Paul Pierce Is Not Sorry About His IG Stripper Video, Says ESPN Makes ‘You Talk About LeBron All The Time’ was originally published on cassiuslife.com