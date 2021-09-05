After Serving 23 Years For A Crime He Didn’t Commit, Mississippi Man Sues District Attorney

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

After six trials and 23 years in prison, Curtis Flowers was finally set free in December 2019. He’s now suing a Mississippi district attorney alleging various instances of misconduct.

Represented by the Mississippi Center for Justice and the firm of Hogan Lovells, Flowers pointed to the prosecutor’s disregard for other alternative suspects. The Associated Press reported Flowers was prosecuted six times for killing four people at a furniture store.

Despite having no criminal record at the time the crimes were committed, officials continued to pursue him. According to the complaint, Flowers was a gospel singer at the time of the furniture shop killings.

The complaint also points to the failure of law enforcement to document interviews with several witnesses and at least one suspect. And several witnesses claim the prosecutor and investigators pressured them to shift parts of their testimony to making a guilty verdict stick against Flowers.

In a statement, the center explained four of Flowers’ trials were overturned, and two ended in hung juries. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned his conviction in the sixth trial in 2019 and found the district attorney had a “relentless, determined effort to rid the jury of black individuals” over the various trials.

“Curtis Flowers can never get back the twenty-three years of his life that he spent in prison when he should have been home with his family and friends,” said Kaitlyn Golden of Hogan Lovells in a statement. “The law allows innocent people to file lawsuits seeking to hold state officials accountable for misconduct leading to wrongful imprisonment. With this case, we hope to do just that and to seek some redress for Curtis Flowers for the horrors he endured over more than two decades behind bars.”

The Montgomery County district attorney attempted to prosecute Flowers a seventh time, but after motions filed by the defense, he finally recused himself. And a review of the evidence by the attorney general’s staff, charges against Flowers were finally dismissed with prejudice.

The Associated Press reported that a judge ordered the state to pay Flowers $500,000 for his wrongful conviction. It does not prevent him from suing the prosecutor and investigators.

“Doug Evans has faced virtually no consequences for his crusade to convict this innocent man and for his discriminatory manipulation of the legal system,” said Vangela M. Wade, president and CEO of the Mississippi Center for Justice. “We are pursuing this lawsuit to bring some level of accountability.”

Black People Who Got More Prison Time Than Michael Avenatti For Doing Less 9 photos Launch gallery Black People Who Got More Prison Time Than Michael Avenatti For Doing Less 1. Former Trenton Mayor Tony Mack #Democrat Trenton Mayor Tony Mack convicted of bribery, fraud, extortion and money laundering. #CultureOfCorruption pic.twitter.com/zKqaBO6pFg — jw (@williamsjdjr) March 30, 2014 1 of 9 1 of 9 2. Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick Source:Getty 2 of 9 Source:Getty 2 of 9 3. Former New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin Source:Getty 3 of 9 Source:Getty 3 of 9 4. Former U.S. Rep. William Jefferson Source:Getty 4 of 9 Source:Getty 4 of 9 5. Alice Marie Johnson Source:Getty 5 of 9 Source:Getty 5 of 9 6. Stephanie George Hey folks! Stephanie George was released from prison after 17 yrs. President Obama commuted her unjust life sentence. pic.twitter.com/GbmN6JPwzU — 3ChicsPolitico (@3ChicsPolitico) April 17, 2014 6 of 9 6 of 9 7. Donel Clark Source:Getty 7 of 9 Source:Getty 7 of 9 8. Clarence Aaron Happy Birthday to clemency recipient Clarence Aaron!



Until President #Obama reduced his sentence, he was serving life without #parole for a first-time offense.



Today, he’s enjoying his #secondchance pic.twitter.com/uTf7cmCdDf — FAMM Foundation (@FAMMFoundation) May 9, 2018 8 of 9 8 of 9 9. Alton Mills Source:Getty 9 of 9 Source:Getty 9 of 9 Skip ad Continue reading Black People Who Got More Prison Time Than Michael Avenatti For Doing Less Black People Who Got More Prison Time Than Michael Avenatti For Doing Less [caption id="attachment_4172289" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Spencer Platt / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 7:45 p.m. ET, July 8, 2021 Originally published March 8, 2019 Michael Avenatti, the disgraced lawyer who was convicted for trying to extort Nike out of millions of dollars and still faces similar, separate charges for trying to do the same thing to one of his own clients, porn star Stormy Daniels, was effectively given a slap on the wrist when he was sentenced on Thursday for his admitted crimes. A judge openly said he was showing mercy to Avenatti by only sentencing him to two-and-a-half years in what will most likely be a minimum-security, white-collar prison. It was the polar opposite type of prison sentence -- and correctional facilities -- that Black people convicted of lesser crimes are rarely if ever assigned. Washington Post reporter Devlin Barrett live-tweeted about the sentencing hearing and reported that U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe described Avenatti's crimes in the worst of terms, suggesting the lawyer could be given 9-11 years behind bars as federal guidelines recommend. https://twitter.com/AdrienneLaw/status/1413209889640378371?s=20 "Mr. Avenatti’s conduct was outrageous. He hijacked his clients' claims and he used those claims to further his own agenda which was to extort millions of dollars from Nike for himself,” Gardephe said in court before adding: “Mr. Avenatti had become drunk on the power of his platform or what he perceived the power of his platform to be. He had become someone who operated as if the laws and rules which apply to everyone else didn’t apply to him.” But Gardephe lamented on the bench that Avenatti's fellow celebrity lawyer Mark Geragos did not get criminally charged. Geragos is equally guilty of extorting Nike, Gardephe suggested. And because Geragos was not charged, Gardephe reasoned, Avenatti, who was reportedly weeping at his sentencing, should not face the harshest punishment. Geragos "suffered no consequences as a result of his conduct and he was a central figure in the criminal conduct," Gardephe said, adding later: “It would not be justice for Mr. Avenatti to be sentenced to a 9 to 11 year term of imprisonment when Mr. Geragos was not even charged.” Imagine getting that kind of a prison sentence for a felony and not even snitching! It was reminiscent of Paul Manafort's punishment for mortgage fraud, conspiracy and other counts that put the political operative above the country he was charged with serving. Donald Trump’s crony and former presidential campaign chairman only got just seven-and-a-half years in prison despite federal guidelines calling for a 24-year sentence. His conviction stemmed from Special Counsel Robert Mueller‘s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. [caption id="attachment_4172327" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Crystal Mason, middle, convicted for illegal voting and sentenced to five years in prison, sits at the defense table at Tim Curry Justice Center in Fort Worth, Texas, on May 25, 2018. | Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram / Getty[/caption] In December, Trump pardoned Manafort, but not before he had the privilege of being released early from federal prison to home confinement in May because of COVID-19 concerns. The Washington Post published a report in 2017 detailing how Black men are sentenced to more prison time for the same crime that white people commit. According to NPR, "the average sentence is nearly 20 percent longer for black men than white men." And the disparity doesn't only exist among men, as shown with the case of Crystal Mason, a Black woman in Texas who got a five-year prison sentence for the offense of voting in an election. Similar to with Avenatti, U.S. District Court Judge T.S. Ellis, a white man, expressed some sympathy for Manafort, a Republican operative and consultant who has political roots in the highest levels of politics including working for the presidential campaigns of Gerald Ford and Ronald Reagan. “He’s lived an otherwise blameless life,” Ellis said of Manafort’s offenses, adding that he’s “earned the admiration of a number of people.” All of which leads us to highlight the following examples of Black people who got harsher sentences for doing less than the Avenattie the extortionist. Continue reading Black People Who Got More Prison Time Than Michael Avenatti For Doing Less

After Serving 23 Years For A Crime He Didn’t Commit, Mississippi Man Sues District Attorney was originally published on newsone.com