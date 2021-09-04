Clark Atlanta University Joins Apple And Tennessee State University’s Tech Education Initiative

Historically Black colleges and universities are joining forces to change the narrative surrounding representation in the tech industry. Clark Atlanta University recently announced its participation in Apple and Tennessee State University’s ‘Coding and Creativity’ initiative.
The project, dubbed HBCU C2, sits at the intersection of technology and innovation. Launched under the tech giant’s Community Education Initiative, it was designed to inspire students at HBCUs to tap into the power of technology and use it as an avenue to drive change in their communities and beyond. Through the effort, nearly four dozen schools have transformed parts of their campuses into community coding hubs. HBCUs that are part of the initiative have offered tech-focused courses for those pursuing degrees, youth and the broader community.
As part of the partnership, Apple will provide CAU with the equipment needed to advance its tech education programs and further build upon the burgeoning innovative renaissance in the city of Atlanta. The company will also provide funding for the school as well as scholarships and job opportunities. George T. French, Jr., who serves as President of Clark Atlanta University, says joining the initiative will be instrumental in helping HBCU students chart paths in the realm of tech. “We continue to move with momentum to ensure our scholars at Clark Atlanta University have access to a world class education and that mission includes offering initiatives that focus on technology and enhancing their analytical thinking skills,” he said in a statement. “We want our students to exercise their creativity, be competitive in the world of technology and be included in the technology career pipeline. Initiatives such as this brings them one step closer to that goal.”
HBCU C2 comes during a time when there’s still a stagnancy around racial diversity in the tech industry.
SEE ALSO:
Spelman College, Clark Atlanta University Clear Outstanding Student Tuition Balances
Clark Atlanta University Joins Operation HOPE’s Black Business Initiative
Romare Bearden And His Quintessential, Timeless Pieces Of Art Celebrating Black Life
Romare Bearden And His Quintessential, Timeless Pieces Of Art Celebrating Black Life
1. Golgotha (1945)
1 of 25
Romare Bearden "Golgotha" #art pic.twitter.com/9rUaojSfsP— Tita (@TitaBueno_) October 28, 2015
2. Untitled (1959)
2 of 25
Untitled, 1959 #romarebearden #abstractexpressionism pic.twitter.com/fP49xrZSyH— Romare Bearden (@artistbearden) August 24, 2021
3. Other Mysteries (1964)
3 of 25
Romare Bearden, Other Mysteries, 1964 https://t.co/43JrO7fwPs #museumarchive #museumofmodernart pic.twitter.com/YgxRS8nHhf— Romare Bearden (@artistbearden) August 18, 2021
4. Pittsburgh Memory (1964)
4 of 25
Pittsburgh Memory, 1964 #socialrealism #romarebearden pic.twitter.com/UeJ4FBnWFZ— Romare Bearden (@artistbearden) August 20, 2021
5. Summertime (1967)
5 of 25
Romare Bearden, Summertime, 1967 https://t.co/13lko17otM #artmuseum #museumarchive pic.twitter.com/NtyDqVvzEd— SLAM: Modern and Contemporary Art (@slam_modern) August 24, 2021
6. Tomorrow I May Be Far Away (1967)
6 of 25
Romare Bearden, Tomorrow I May Be Far Away, 1967 pic.twitter.com/JAl2Ivj7Y4— El Duque (@Galaxy2Galaxy5) August 29, 2021
7. Iris, Tulips, Jonquils, and Crocuses (1969)
7 of 25
Iris, Tulips, Jonquils, and Crocuses, 1969 #thomas #almawoodseythomas pic.twitter.com/uBT741pXs7— Alma Woodsey Thomas (@artistawthomas) August 2, 2021
8. Wizard's Domain (1970s)
8 of 25
Romare Bearden, Wizard's Domaine, ca. 1970s https://t.co/ZmI26OfH5t #romarebearden #museumarchive pic.twitter.com/PEebgNMeYp— Romare Bearden (@artistbearden) August 26, 2021
9. Patchwork Quilt (1970)
9 of 25
Romare Bearden's 1970 collage, 'Patchwork Quilt', borrows from Manet's 'Olympia'. Cut-and-pasted cloth, paper with polymer paint on composition board pic.twitter.com/nqhbRzSZJv— newyorknewart (@newyorknewart) August 28, 2021
10. Stamping Ground (1971)
10 of 25
🖼 "Stamping Ground," Romare Bearden, 1971, paper collage with graphite on board, DIA 2005.23. pic.twitter.com/OCYyFXMlqf— Detroit Inst of Arts (@DIADetroit) August 12, 2021
11. The City and Its People (1973)
11 of 25
Berkeley - The City and Its People, 1973 https://t.co/cm7pJGQMCe #bearden #romarebearden pic.twitter.com/oGcS9slInz— Romare Bearden (@artistbearden) August 22, 2021
12. Carolina Morning (1974)
12 of 25
Carolina Morning— Claudia Mangiamele (@ClaudMang) December 15, 2019
Romare Bearden 1911-1988 African-American Artist pic.twitter.com/Q4xD4twIxd
13. Come Sunday (1975)
13 of 25
Romare Bearden, Come Sunday, 1975 https://t.co/ANm8Pr12TB #museumarchive #romarebearden pic.twitter.com/fzdr239TPC— Romare Bearden (@artistbearden) September 1, 2021
14. The Family (Around the Dining Table), 1975
14 of 25
The Family (Around the Dining Table), 1975 #romarebearden #socialrealism pic.twitter.com/Ei4GWht094— Romare Bearden (@artistbearden) August 13, 2021
15. The Train (1975)
15 of 25
Romare Bearden, The Train, 1975 https://t.co/7eEhDg3OR8 #museumofmodernart #museumarchive pic.twitter.com/uxgXeb9lr4— Andrei Taraschuk (@andreitr) August 25, 2021
16. Southern Courtyard (1976)
16 of 25
Romare Bearden, Southern Courtyard, 1976 https://t.co/xjQnfqyCgz #contemporaryart #brooklynmuseum pic.twitter.com/uEaWSMdlIn— Romare Bearden (@artistbearden) August 15, 2021
17. The Return of Odysseus (1977)
17 of 25
The Return of Odysseus, 1977 #romarebearden #cubism pic.twitter.com/d3zBZSZabw— Romare Bearden (@artistbearden) August 9, 2021
18. Louisiana Serenade (1979)
18 of 25
Romare Bearden - Louisiana Serenade (lithography, 1979) pic.twitter.com/Ywwwo6ZmuG— Mike Auchard (@Prufrock1) March 18, 2017
19. Out Chorus (1979-1980)
19 of 25
Romare Bearden, artist, (1912-1988), Out Chorus, 1979-80. pic.twitter.com/R5oeJh2xQX— AD 🏳️🌈 (@adorahorton) February 22, 2014
20. Family (mother and child) (1980)
20 of 25
Family (mother and child), 1980 #bearden #neoexpressionism pic.twitter.com/Ek1ezmm9O9— Romare Bearden (@artistbearden) August 31, 2021
21. Pepper Jelly Lady (1980)
21 of 25
Pepper Jelly Lady, 1980 #bearden #outsiderart pic.twitter.com/uEqtaq8tTU— Romare Bearden (@artistbearden) August 28, 2021
22. Bessie, Duke, and Louis (1981)
22 of 25
Bessie, Duke, and Louis, 1981 https://t.co/3CDQFiAPfd #romarebearden #outsiderart pic.twitter.com/dmurJOc41H— Romare Bearden (@artistbearden) August 11, 2021
23. Mecklenburg Autumn (1983)
23 of 25
Mecklenburg Autumn: September-Sky and Meadow, Romare Bearden, 1983, Collage and oil on fiberboard, 30 x 40 inches#RomareBearden #Art pic.twitter.com/WKBoUMT3SL— Elizabeth Meggs (@elizabethmeggs) June 23, 2021
24. The Obeah's Choice (1984)
24 of 25
Romare Bearden, "The Obeah's Choice" pic.twitter.com/zJ0IDPGQpL— Αναστασία Τ. (@aranjuez66) July 11, 2018
25. Untitled (undated)
25 of 25
Untitled #outsiderart #romarebearden pic.twitter.com/J3ONW1rjmf— Romare Bearden (@artistbearden) August 16, 2021
Clark Atlanta University Joins Apple And Tennessee State University’s Tech Education Initiative was originally published on newsone.com