A Toast To Black Entrepreneurship: Hennessy’s Never Stop Never Settle Society Names Inaugural Members To Receive Funding And Development

Last week, Hennessy’s “Never Stop Never Settle Society,” which launched in March 2021 to support a more equitable landscape for Black entrepreneurship – selected 20 Black entrepreneurs to become inaugural members and advance their early ventures. You know what that means right? The spirit brand is putting their money into the community by supporting the entrepreneurs and businesses who need and DESERVE it most!

The “Never Stop Never Settle Society” is co-created with partner Marcus Graham Project, a non-profit organization that shares Hennessy’s mission to support Black entrepreneurs through funding and resources for authentic growth. The 20 members were chosen for their commitment to reshaping the world through social impact, increasing representation in otherwise white spaces for Black-owned businesses, and job creation within their communities. As part of the society, each member will be provided with the following:

· A $50,000 high-impact fund;

· Access to professional development sessions with Moët Hennessy executives;

· A membership to The Gathering Spot Connect, a Black-owned digital community offering culturally relevant content, networking, and business development resources;

· And, members will also have access to a state-of-the-art physical office at Moët Hennessy headquarters in New York City.

Hennessy believes these candidates are a catalyst to creating change for the future with respect to past models of community-built success, including Tulsa’s Greenwood District.

The “Never Stop Never Settle Society” will invest in Black entrepreneurs and their journeys to further their dreams and transform communities. The 2021 inaugural members of Hennessy’s “Never Stop Never Settle Society” include:

· Abeille Creations is based in Fairburn, GA and established by CEO Melissa Mitchell, a self-taught artist who endeavors to illuminate the Black Art movement through community engagement.

· Annie Admin, is founded by Fort Worth, Texas native Erica Davis and offers a complete virtual office management solution to help manage day-to-day administrative needs. and founded by

· City Press Juice & Bottle is a Chicago-based establishment helmed by Todd McCrainey Jr. to provide the healthiest, most nutrient dense cold-pressed juice by, superfood blends and raw food.

· EatOkra Inc. is the go-to app for discovery Black-owned restaurants nationwide co-created by Brooklyn-based entrepreneur Anthony Edwards Jr.

· EnrichHER connects institutional and retail sources of capital to companies led by women and people of color, founded by gender equality activist Dr. Roshawnna Novellus and based in Atlanta.

· Esquire Branding Agency is led by principal and owner Matthew Harper of Atlanta to deliver top-tier services across event production, creative and branding.

· Gallerie 88 founded by Alex Davis in Atlanta is a digital media and lifestyle company that celebrates Black luxury fashion, fine art, and design.

· HealHaus is a Brooklyn-based wellness company established by entrepreneur Darian Hall to provide digital and studio mental health programming.

· Kanarys, Inc. is a Dallas-based technology startup co-founded by Mandy Price that addresses Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) challenges, enabling companies to immediately take action towards systemic change.

· Listen TWO Me is a production company led by CEO George Peters II in Los Angeles with a mission to produce original content and experiences created and consumed by Black audiences around the world.

· Mischo Beauty founded by Washington-based CEO Kitiya King and focused on the formulation of the healthiest, safest and cleanest beauty products.

· Podpal is co-founded by Aaron P. Woods of Alpharetta, GA to simplify the production process and help podcast teams plan, publish and promote their show.

· Quartz Water Source was born out of the Flint water crisis and developed by Flint-native Jonathan Quarles to expand global access to clean water through innovative technology.

· Saint Miles Creative Agency is a creative sanctuary where ideas are actualized. The Jacksonville, Florida based award-winning storytelling agency is founded by Enitan Bereola II.

· The Kinship Advisors is a strategic advisory company based in Silver Spring, MD and founded by CEO Alexys Feaster. The company advises brands committed to social justice and sustaining impact in underserved communities.

· Soulgood Trinity West is founded by Dallas plant-based visionary Cynthia Nevels to provide opportunity zones across Texas with healthy, organic and plant-based foods using eco-friendly materials.

· TNT Wangz Tulsa is a food truck known for serving Tulsa, OK “the best chicken in the Midwest” and founded by Latia Vann.

· Toasted Life is a San Francisco-based lifestyle-entertainment platform co-founded by Warren Jones to access to elevated events and experiences for Black professionals, creatives and entrepreneurs.

· WaySlay is an on-demand delivery marketplace created by Miami-based co-founders Michael James and Ian Grant II to deliver beauty supplies directly to consumers’ doorsteps.

· WITH is led by founder Amy Lattimore in Chamblee, GA to help underrepresented employees feel seen, valued, and cared for by matching them with wellness support.

Congratulations to the inaugural class! We can’t wait to watch these founders and businesses flourish.

