Details surrounding R. Kelly’s current sex abuse trial have brought to light some serious allegations against the shame-ridden former R&B star. However, few know what it was like to actually be in his abusive arms quite like ex-wife, Andrea Kelly.
Now simply going by Drea, the domestic violence survivor spoke simultaneously with Rickey Smiley Morning Show‘s Gary With Da Tea and our very own Alfredas for an insightful interview that we’re presenting as a special segment of “Hot Off The Wire.”
Recalling a past experience at the now-defunct Wyndham Grand Bay Hotel in Coconut Grove that she describes as her “lowest low,” Drea explains how suicide once felt like her only way out. She goes on to break down what abuse feels like mentally, which can greatly affect why people sometimes decide to stay in abusive situations.
One thing we came to understand after hearing her inspirational story is that she’s without a doubt a courageous survivor in every way possible.
Listen to Andrea Kelly speak candidly on her abusive relationship with R. Kelly for “Hot Off The Wire” on the Russ Parr Morning Show below:
Hot Off The Wire: R. Kelly’s Ex-Wife Andrea Details Suicidal Experience During Marriage [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com