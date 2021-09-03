Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Details surrounding R. Kelly’s current sex abuse trial have brought to light some serious allegations against the shame-ridden former R&B star. However, few know what it was like to actually be in his abusive arms quite like ex-wife, Andrea Kelly.

Now simply going by Drea, the domestic violence survivor spoke simultaneously with Rickey Smiley Morning Show‘s Gary With Da Tea and our very own Alfredas for an insightful interview that we’re presenting as a special segment of “Hot Off The Wire.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Recalling a past experience at the now-defunct Wyndham Grand Bay Hotel in Coconut Grove that she describes as her “lowest low,” Drea explains how suicide once felt like her only way out. She goes on to break down what abuse feels like mentally, which can greatly affect why people sometimes decide to stay in abusive situations.

One thing we came to understand after hearing her inspirational story is that she’s without a doubt a courageous survivor in every way possible.

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Listen to Andrea Kelly speak candidly on her abusive relationship with R. Kelly for “Hot Off The Wire” on the Russ Parr Morning Show below:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Off The Wire: R. Kelly’s Ex-Wife Andrea Details Suicidal Experience During Marriage [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com