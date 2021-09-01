Down Low: Male Accuser Details Sexual Abuse He Allegedly Endured At The Hands of R.Kelly During Federal Trial

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Disgraced singer and alleged peddler of herpes R.Kelly didn’t just prey on young Black girls. He also allegedly messed with boys too.

R.Kelly’s federal sex trafficking trial is currently underway. The witnesses are spilling the tea on the stand, and all share similar stories of how the singer/songwriter used his fame and influence to manipulate them into performing sexual acts. But one witness, in particular, is garnering attention, being that he is a male.

As spotted on NewsOne, the male accuser whose identity remains concealed detailed how R.Kelly met him at his alleged favorite scouting location McDonald’s, when he was only 17. Like Kelly’s alleged female victims, the “Down Low” singer used the at-the-time 17-year old’s dream of becoming a Hip-Hop superstar to his advantage, according to Kelly’s male accuser.

The Associated Press reports that the prosecution’s witness testified that Kelly “lured him to his Chicago-area home in 2007 with false offers of helping him with his fledgling music career.” When they arrived at Kelly’s mansion, the then teen told the singer he would “carry your bags. … Anything you need, I’ll be willing to do.”

Things quickly got weird with the man testifying that Kelly “crawled down on his knees and proceeded to give me oral sex.” The man pointed out he “wasn’t into it” but also claimed that he and Kelly were in a sexual relationship that lasted 10 years and kept it on the low because he “really wanted to make it in the music industry.”

Bruh.

The unnamed man is alleged to be Kelly’s “first man” and followed other accusers who have taken the stand since the trial began last week, sharing accounts of alleged disgusting abuse from the pied piper of R&Pee.

Per HHW:

The statements gave way to absolutely horrible and graphic testimony from the first witness for the prosecution, Jerhonda Pace. Pace, who spoke out about her abuse in the Surviving R. Kelly documentary, detailed how she first met him as a 14-year old fan after his 2008 child pornography trial in which he was acquitted. She would go on to graphically describe how Kelly abused her over the years. Her testimony is expected to continue on Thursday as part of the prosecution team’s case centering on six victims named in the indictment, with evidence of 22 victims being allegedly abused overall.

The trial could last for 2 months, and if Kelly is found guilty, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.

—

Photo: Chicago Tribune / Getty

Down Low: Male Accuser Details Sexual Abuse He Allegedly Endured At The Hands of R.Kelly During Federal Trial was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: