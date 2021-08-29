Diddy’s Daughters Slay At Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

As August comes to a close, celebrities and fashionistas alike are gearing up for the biggest month in fashion: September. And although the new month is still a few days away Dolce & Gabanna is already starting off the most fashionable time of the year with a bang.

Toda, (August 29), the luxury Italian fashion retailer hosted a star-studded fashion show in their home country of Italy that brought out many celebrity guests including Saweetie, Normani, Ciara, and J.Lo who all arrived at the Alto Moda high fashion event by boat. And while the event was full of entertainers that we already know and love, it was Diddy’s daughters, D’Lila Star, Jessie James, and Chance Combs who stole the show and got everybody talking!

Not only were the teenaged girls in attendance at the fashion show, but they each made their high fashion debut as they strutted their stuff down the runway rocking all Dolce & Gabanna looks. Diddy’s twin daughters rocked similar looks with D’Lila wearing a sky blue and white, puffy lace dress and her sister Jesse rocking a black and pink puffy lace dress. Chance also coordinated with her sisters as she wore an all-black, sparkly dress with a red bow tied around her waist. All three of the Combs girls were all smiles as they gave us their best model walks down the red-carpet fashion show, channeling the likes of D’Lila and Jesse’s mom, the late Kim Porter.

Check out some of the looks below.

Of course, the proud papa Diddy all smiles and front row for his daughters’ big night. He flicked it up with the future supermodels ahead of their big runway debut and captured stunning solo shots of each of the ladies as they made their way down the runway. In a photo collage posted to Instagram, the 51-year-old father wrote, “Words can’t explain. LOVE. ,” and he showed off his beautiful daughters.

We can’t wait to see what’s in store for the Combs ladies!

Don’t miss…

Tracee Ellis Ross And Diddy Shamelessly Promoted Her Pattern Haircare Line At His Epic Memorial Day Weekend Party

Diddy Thought Beyonce Sent Him An Ivy Park Box & The Video Is Hilarious

Diddy’s Daughters Slay At Dolce & Gabbana Fashion Show was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: