16-Year-Old Activist And Poet Gives Passionate Speech At March On For Voting Rights Rally

The March On For Voting Rights in Atlanta was just one of many rallies held across the country on the 58th anniversary of the March on Washington.

Jayla Jackson March On For Voter Rights Rally

Source: Bilal Morris / Radio One Digital

Jayla Jackson took the stage at the March On For Voter Rights rally in Atlanta, Georgia Saturday morning poised and ready to work. The 16-year-old Poet and Activist calmly took a breath then delivered one of the most impactful speeches of the entire day. Het passion swept through the sea of people like a rolling wave ready to break. The rally was to bring awareness to the many voter rights suppression laws being enacted all over the country.

Folks of all colors and ages also showed up to honor Dr. Martin Luther King and the 58th anniversary of the March on Washington, but what was mostly on voters minds was the priority to call attention to the injustices of voter rights suppression, something John Lewis fought for till his untimely death. People from his district told stories of their encounters and ensured their neighbors his legacy would continue. Young people didn’t show up in droves, but the ones who did were active and vocal.

Jayla Jackson March On For Voter Rights Rally

Source: Bilal Morris / Radio One Digital

Shanice Turner a 29-year-old eager participant in the rally said, “Young people need to vote, this is their community and if we give them access and knowledge we can make them a part of the process.” Like Jayla, she said. “Her words were so impactful. If she is a part of the process we’re in good hands.”

When Jayla was on stage, she embodied the spirit of Dr. King and John Lewis. Her every line meant so much to the people taking them in. Crafty with her words, Jayla connected with the crowd. They screamed and cheered her on as the passion in her diction almost brought her to tears. Jayla Jackson is a special one, below is the video to prove it.

Who Is Jayla Jackson?

Jayla is an alum of the Harvard Debate Council Diversity Project, an Atlanta-based pipeline program that recruits, trains, and matriculates highly motivated black youth into a summer debate residency at Harvard College. The program is a subsidiary of the Harvard Debate Council and aims to promote educational equity by creating opportunities for underserved youth. The program also gives the youth a chance to compete in Havard’s International Date Competition. In July, Jayla and her teammate Emani Stanton won the annual summer debate contest, becoming the first Black female duo to do so. The talented young lady is involved in a Podcast called, “The Scholar Social,” and has poetry on Apple Music and Spotify.

Check out the video below of Jayla Jackson’s speech at the “March On For Voter Rights” rally in Atlanta, Georgia.

You can also follow her on Instagram here: @thejaylajackson

#BlackGirlMagic: Atlanta Teens Become First Black Girl Duo To Win Harvard's Debate Competition

Wiley College Debate Team Receives $100K Boost From Denzel Washington Family Foundation

James Baldwin Sitting Smoking A Cigarette

10 Quotes From James Baldwin That Will Change Your Life

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Quotes From James Baldwin That Will Change Your Life

Continue reading 10 Quotes From James Baldwin That Will Change Your Life

10 Quotes From James Baldwin That Will Change Your Life

[caption id="attachment_3987932" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Sophie Bassouls / Getty[/caption] UPDATED 6:40 a.m. ET, Aug. 2, 2020 -- The greatness of James Baldwin could never be understated and his relevance is arguably greater in 2021 than it ever has been as the country confronts issues he drew attention to decades ago. It was through that documentation in the form of his literary gifts to the world along with speeches and interviews that Baldwin's brilliance was immortalized with the sage wisdom that gave way to a number of quotes attributed to him that have withstood the test of time. This year the the late novelist, essayist and playwright, who stands out as one of America’s most-treasured wordsmiths would have turned 97-years-old. Baldwin's notable bold ruminations on race, sexuality and other subjects were once considered too controversial for the time of his creative peak. As a homosexual man, some of Baldwin’s work focused on not only the complexities of the role of Blacks in America but also that of gay men who faced atrocious criticism and prejudice during his climb into the literary ranks. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_xJ_r5Jtwxw Baldwin and his mother, Emma, moved to Harlem, leaving behind his father who struggled with drug abuse. She would marry preacher David Baldwin and the family lived under harsh conditions. Baldwin’s stepfather was said to be abusive to both him and his siblings, and when he died in 1943 while James was a teen, Harlem rioted on the day of his funeral – an event that shaped much of Baldwin’s writing style. An avid reader, Baldwin worked as an editor for his high school’s magazine, continuing his studies at the New School University. Forever intellectually curious, Baldwin would challenge societal norms and even his own involvement in the Christian church. Baldwin would denounce much of what he learned during his time viewing his stepfather in the pulpit, although he never declared himself an atheist. Much of Baldwin’s criticism of the church stemmed from its use by slave owners to oppress Blacks. He would, however, say that religion also had the power to liberate the oppressed as well. Baldwin left New York in 1948, becoming an expatriate and finding his voice in Paris. Baldwin found acceptance overseas as he struggled to come to terms with his sexuality. In Paris, he thrived and was published in several literary anthologies, joining fellow writer Richard Wright as an essayist during his earlier stays in Europe. [caption id="attachment_3987929" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Sophie Bassouls / Getty[/caption] Baldwin’s most celebrated novel was his 1953 debut, “Go Tell It On the Mountain," a semi-autobiographical novel set in 1930s Harlem. The book takes a close look at the role of the church in the lives of Black Americans, once again examining the duality of the lens that Baldwin viewed Christianity. The novel has remained a favorite among readers and has achieved iconic status. Baldwin’s second novel, “Giovanni’s Room,” sparked controversy and criticism for its homoerotic themes and the fact that Baldwin made White characters the centerpiece of the book. His 1955 collection of essays “Notes Of A Native Son” still resonate strongly to this day. The Civil Rights Movement was another passion of Baldwin’s during the turbulent 1960s. Baldwin would align himself with the movement via lengthy essays done in his usual forward style. His essay “Down At The Cross” would be published in The New Yorker in two large issues in 1963, which eventually led to Baldwin gracing the cover of TIME magazine that same year while he toured the South, speaking on Civil Rights issues. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oFeoS41xe7w&feature=emb_title Baldwin’s long essay “No Name In The Street” touched on the killings of his friends Malcolm XMegdar Evers, and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Baldwin is also credited for bringing Nina Simone into the movement along with poet Langston Hughes and “Raisin In The Sun” author Lorraine Hansberry. Baldwin died at the age of 63 from stomach cancer in France on Dec. 1, 1987. He is buried at the Ferncliff Cemetery in Westchester County, New York. Baldwin’s legacy continues to live in a variety of ways: Author Toni Morrison edited and curated a collection of Baldwin’s writings. Additionally, Baldwin’s work is a staple in many American Literature classes in high schools and colleges. The United States Postal Service honored Baldwin in 2005 with a first-class postage stamp, which also featured a short biography revealed after the peeling of the stamp. [caption id="attachment_3987930" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Sophie Bassouls / Getty[/caption] A documentary, "I Am Not Your Negro," hit theaters in 2017, and attempts to complete the manuscript for “Remember This House,” an unfinished story about American race relations told through the lives and murders of civil rights leaders that Baldwin was working on at the time of his death. Considering all of the above, it was obvious Baldwin had no shortage of commentary. Scroll down to find 10 of Baldwin's most important quotes that will change your life.

16-Year-Old Activist And Poet Gives Passionate Speech At March On For Voting Rights Rally  was originally published on newsone.com

