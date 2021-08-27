Rev. Jesse Jackson Is Recovering From COVID As Parkinson’s Disease Worsens

Those most at-risk during the height of the pandemic were unfortunately the elderly and anyone with preexisting conditions.
For 79-year-old political activist, the incomparable Reverend Jesse Jackson, those odds were very much against him as he suffers from Parkinson’s disease, and as a result he recently contracted COVID-19 along with his wife, 77-year-old Jacqueline L. Jackson.
As TMZ reports by way of the couple’s son Jonathan, Rev. Jackson is actually recovering swiftly from his positive coronavirus diagnosis but sadly it appears that his Parkinson’s has took a drastic turn for the worse. Mrs. Jackson is unfortunately still in ICU fighting her battle with COVID, although it has been confirmed that she’s breathing on her own although still hooked up on machines to receive oxygen.
More on The Jackson’s current health update below, via TMZ:
“Jonathan says Rev. Jackson’s Parkinson’s has gotten worse, so he’s been transferred to Chicago’s Shirley Ryan Ability Lab where he’ll immediately begin intensive occupational and physical therapy. Jacqueline will remain at the Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
According to Jonathan … both of his parents are receiving excellent medical care, but he’s asking for prayers as they deal with the deadly virus and other issues. He’s also pleading with everyone to get vaccinated.”
The outlet says that Rev. Jackson is also suffering from other ailments in addition to coronavirus and Parkinson’s, the latter which he went public with back in 2017.
We are praying for 100% recovery for both Reverend Jesse Jackson and his wife Jacqueline L. Jackson, as both are very important figures in the Black community that are very much needed during these times. We wish them a speedy recuperation during this trying period in their lives, and we’ll continue to pray for Jonathan and the rest of their family as well.
