Some Mississippi Residents Have To Actually Be Told To Not Treat COVID-19 With Cow & Horse Meds

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Long gone are the days when we feared people were considering ingesting bleach as a cure-all for coronavirus — well, we hope! — but unfortunately there’s another substance not made for humans that has health experts in Mississippi making a serious plea to local residents.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

According to NPR, the Mississippi State Department of Health sent out an alert last Friday to urge people against ingesting the drug ivermectin as an alternate to vaccination. Ivermectin is a medication used to treat parasites in cows and horses, whereas in humans it can cause nausea, abdominal pain, neurologic disorders and even severe hepatitis guaranteed to land you in a hospital.

More on why this is an issue for Mississippi specifically, via NPR:

“The rise in use of ivermectin comes at a time when the delta variant is driving a surge in cases across the country, including in Mississippi, where only 36.8% of the population is fully vaccinated. The only state with a lower vaccination rate is neighboring Alabama, with 36.3% of the population being fully vaccinated.

More than 7,200 new cases and 56 new deaths were reported in the state on Sunday. This latest surge in COVID-19 cases led the University of Mississippi Medical Center to open a field hospital in a parking garage this month.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

The Food and Drug Administration got in on the call to action over on Twitter, sending out a casually-written tweet that reads, “You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it.” The message was linked to an article with everything you need to know about ivermectin, and the serious results of how it can affect humans versus animals.

Take a look at that tweet below, and let us know if you’ve considered alternate treatment for COVID-19 by sounding off over on social media:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Some Mississippi Residents Have To Actually Be Told To Not Treat COVID-19 With Cow & Horse Meds was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Majic 102.3 - 92.7: