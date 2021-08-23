End of an Era: Sonya Curry Reportedly Files For Divorce From Steph Curry’s Pops, Dell, Thirsty Twitter Reacts

We definitely didn’t have this on our 2021 bingo card.
TMZ Sports exclusively reports that Steph Curry’s parents, Sonya and Dell, are heading to splitsville. According to the celebrity gossip site, Sonya was the one who filed the papers to make it official.
Per TMZ Sports:
55-year-old Sonya put in the paperwork back on June 14 in North Carolina … according to court records. A court official tells us the divorce is still ongoing.
Details surrounding the reason for the split are unclear — we’re working on it.
The couple who were constant fixtures at either Steph’s Golden State Warriors home games or their other son Seth’s Trail Blazers games could be in the stands either rocking their son’s jerseys or gear that featured both teams logos when their professionally hooping sons faced off against each other during the 2019 NBA playoffs.
While Steph is still currently scorching the net from long distance as a member of the Golden State Warriors, Seth now plays for Philadelphia 76ers under the coaching leadership of his father-in-law Doc Rivers.
Dell (57) and Sonya (55) first met at Virginia Tech and were both student-athletes while attending the university. The couple would give birth to Steph in 1988, Seth in 1990, and daughter Sydel in 1994.
What makes this story even more interesting is that it is breaking on Seth Curry’s 31st birthday. That’s one hell of a present.
TMZ Sports reached out to “Steph’s camp” for comments on this parent’s divorce but has not gotten any word back. With news hitting the timeline of Sonya becoming a free agent, the thirties (who don’t stand a chance in hell) are making it known they wouldn’t mind hollering at her.
You can always count on Twitter to find jokes in any situation.
You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.
Twitter Reacts To Sonya Curry Filing For Divorce From Dell Curry
Twitter Reacts To Sonya Curry Filing For Divorce From Dell Curry
1.
1 of 16
Me to Dell Curry, pic.twitter.com/9lSW55CjWJ— Martin Luther Kang Da Conqueror (@iKickCloudsToo) August 23, 2021
2.
2 of 16
@/DellCurry pic.twitter.com/bwygQ6bIEE— Vic Damone Jr (@wholesomefoxx) August 23, 2021
3.
3 of 16
Dell Curry should've known it was over after this pic.twitter.com/7aWsTEhfdb— VladPāpi🍣🇺🇸 (@VladPapi) August 23, 2021
4.
4 of 16
Sonya and Dell Curry divorce announcement https://t.co/SXHnMgE1cz— Took 3 💍 from your King 👑 (@DubMnE) August 23, 2021
5.
5 of 16
That Dell Curry pack about to go up something crazy https://t.co/wjy0uPLN01— Roy Burton (@TheBSLine) August 23, 2021
6.
6 of 16
She had to catch to Dell Curry in the act of cheating or they just grew apart— f r e d c (@ColeDaynhell) August 23, 2021
7.
7 of 16
Steph Curry's mom, Sonya Curry, has filed for divorce from Dell Curry.— Jennifer Coleman (@jenniferclmn) August 23, 2021
Shocking news.
Divorce after all these years.
What happened??
8.
8 of 16
Sonya Curry about to be single? pic.twitter.com/QJOKNbmEJ3— George🇬🇷 (@g_martin21) August 23, 2021
9.
9 of 16
Me when I see Steph Curry pic.twitter.com/qL8LCq9lQg— BIG PAPI WH0R3SAN1TY PENA🔥💯 (@xPENSAN1TY_) August 23, 2021
10.
10 of 16
Malik Beasley when he finds out that Sonya Curry is about to be a single woman: pic.twitter.com/RWM0Y5mJC2— Loc Jones 🗝/An Evan Mobley Enthusiast (@MillyBeamen) August 23, 2021
11.
11 of 16
Sonya Curry is about to be an unrestricted free agent??? pic.twitter.com/xbrBlKNhUv— Loc Jones 🗝/An Evan Mobley Enthusiast (@MillyBeamen) August 23, 2021
12.
12 of 16
Sonya Curry back on the market 👀 pic.twitter.com/HLqd29fpDL— DBK (@BmoreLikeDBK) August 23, 2021
13.
13 of 16
Sonya divorcing Steph curry father? It’s my time to shine pic.twitter.com/8foVrVfeDV— your favorite photographer 📸 (@glennybwoy) August 23, 2021
14.
14 of 16
Sonya Curry served Dell divorce papers in June and TMZ said “aye lets tell everybody on Seth Curry’s birthday!!!” thats a NEW level of assholery— 𝒮𝒾𝑒. (@CindtrilleIIa) August 23, 2021
15.
15 of 16
I’m sure you lot will be respectful of Sonya Curry’s impending divorce and won’t devolve into ravenous wolves.— Impulse 2: Electric Boogaloo (@PBSImpulse9) August 23, 2021
16.
16 of 16
That TMZ report hits and this starts lighting up my mentions https://t.co/CVWOlSvseW— CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) August 23, 2021
—
Photo: Ezra Shaw / Getty
End of an Era: Sonya Curry Reportedly Files For Divorce From Steph Curry’s Pops, Dell, Thirsty Twitter Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com