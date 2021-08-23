Beyoncé And Jay-Z Give Us A High Dose Of Romance In The About Love Tiffany & Co Campaign

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

When you’re Jay-Z and Beyoncé, any campaign you touch will turn to gold – in this case, yellow diamonds.

The dynamic duo has joined forces with luxury jewelry brand Tiffany & Co for the About Love collection. In a post to the brand’s Instagram page, they shared a short video of the power couple at the Basquiat Estate. Beyoncé plays the piano as her husband records her with a vintage camera.

The caption read:

“The Carters for Tiffany & Co. #AboutLove #TiffanyAndCo

–

© Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat. Licensed by Artestar, New York”

In another shot posted to Beyoncé’s Instagram page, Jay-Z sat down in a brown chair, as his wife stood tall in a black gown, sheer gloves, with her neck adorned in a diamond necklace with a yellow diamond pendant. The photo also features a Basquiat painting that has never seen the light of day until today.

In another image, the couple pose in a loving, sun-hazed embrace. Although the jewels aren’t visible, what is evident is the love shared between the two – affirming that this campaign is 100% About Love.

In the last photo shared to the Ivy Park designer’s Instagram page, she gave a stellar view of the Tiffany’s diamond necklace as it decorated her back. Beyoncé hugged her husband, who also showed off a diamond pendant on his black tuxedo jacket.

Jay-Z is a longtime fan of Jean-Michel Basquiat. The 20th century artist is known for his abstract view of community, classism, racism, politics and more. Known as one of the most influential artists of our time, his work still circulates within the Black community. Jay-Z’s adoration for Basquiat extends far beyond art. The rapper has even adopted the artist’s freeform locs hairstyle.

This campaign is a homage to love, art, and elegance. I’m obsessed! We rarely see the couple collaborate on these kind of projects, so this was a treat to fans everywhere. With Jay-Z and Beyoncé as the faces of this new collection, there’s no doubt it will sell out without a hinge.

