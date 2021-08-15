Is Snoop Dogg Right On Lack Of Black NFL Ownership? “That’s Just Racist”

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

The ratio of Black people in the NFL from the perspective of those playing the game to those in positions of power behind the scenes is staggering to say the least — you can count on one hand the amount of Black head coaches and not even use all five fingers.

Rap vet and celebrity sports fan Snoop Dogg has a strong opinion about the lack of ownership in the NFL, and you might even agree with his candid call-out of what he says is racism.

While speaking with The New York Times for a recent editorial, the viral Renaissance rapper kept it real on the topic of corporate America treating Black people “like they’re less,” going on to say in the NYT feature, “Like, why don’t we have an owner in an NFL? That’s just racist. Period, point blank.” He dug deeper on the racial note, even adding, “We need to own an NFL team. We got one half-owner in the NBA, Michael Jordan. But the whole league is 90 percent Black. So we still the slaves and they still the masters.”

While his aspirations for NFL ownership may take a moment to mobilize should he choose to go down that route, the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” emcee is already doing pretty well as a Black businessman himself. From a VH1 series with Martha Stewart that makes for surprisingly relatable energy to lucrative commercial deals with Corona, Beyond Meat and a variety pack of others, Snoop is definitely a jack-of-all-trades at the moment.

In regards to all those diverse avenues of business, he told The Times it was a way to be “someone who creates his own everything, owns his own everything, and has a brand strong enough to compete with Levi’s and Miller and Kraft and all of these other brands that have been around for hundreds of years,” closing his point out by adding, “That’s what I want the Snoop Dogg brand to be.” At this rate there’s no telling where that could lead next, but we’re sure it’ll make him even more of a cultural icon.

While we all can agree on his personal business model, do you think Snoop Dogg is right on calling the lack of Black ownership in the NFL racist? Sound off and let us know!

