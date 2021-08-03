Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Jason Griffiths started out his music career as an intern for SoSoDef / Virgin Records in 2005, in the Street and Lifestyle department. Jason’s hard work at Virgin got him noticed by DJ Envy which led him to work directly with Envy as his assistant. After working with Envy for over a year, Jason was given the opportunity to work at Power 1051 in the programming department. He had a brief stint at Power and returned to Virgin Records / Capitol Records where he took on the role of Urban Promotions Coordinator. Jason held this role for five years before being promoted to Manager of Lifestyle & Street Promotions for a year. He was then promoted to Director of Promotion Urban Promo- Midwest which he held for six years. Jason was relocated and promoted to Director of Urban Promo – NYC which he held for two years. After his long stint at Capitol Records, Jason decided to move on to Columbia Records where now holds the title of National Mixshow Director / NE Regional.

