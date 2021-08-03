Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Samantha Selolwane is the Head of Promotion/Hip Hop, R&B and Mixshow, RCA Records, a division of Sony Music Entertainment.

In her current position, Samantha is responsible for developing strong radio campaigns that launch the official radio singles to Urban Radio. Her focus is maximizing radio airplay on both Urban Mainstream & Adult Contemporary radio stations across the country, all the while incorporating promotional tours in respective markets.

Her current RCA roster includes heavyweights such as Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Doja Cat, Koffee, Usher, Chris Brown, Kirk Franklin, Miguel, Khalid, and Lucky Daye just to name a few.

Sam began her career as an on-air radio personality at her college station WEAA-88.9 FM. She began co-hosting the Friday night Hip-Hop show called Strictly Hip-Hop. During her freshman year, Sam began an internship with the local Radio-One station, 92Q – WERQ, FM. She soon began juggling her duties as a full-time student, on-air personality, and internship. Prior to graduating college, 92Q offered Sam a full-time position with the station. She was named Assistant Music Director and she maintained her on-air shift hosting a weekly hip-hop show called “The Rap Attack”.

Sam is a graduate of Morgan State University and holds a B.A. in Mass Media Communications, with a concentration in Radio & Television Production.

