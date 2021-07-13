Who’s On Your Team

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Samantha Selolwane

Samantha Selolwane is the Head of Promotion/Hip Hop, R&B and Mixshow, RCA Records, a division of Sony Music Entertainment.

In her current position, Samantha is responsible for developing strong radio campaigns that launch the official radio singles to Urban Radio. Her focus is maximizing radio airplay on both Urban Mainstream & Adult Contemporary radio stations across the country, all the while incorporating promotional tours in respective markets.

Her current RCA roster includes heavyweights such as: Alicia Keys, H.E.R., Doja Cat, Koffee, Usher, Chris Brown, Kirk Franklin, Miguel, Khalid and Lucky Day just to name a few.

Sam began her career as an on-air radio personality at her college station WEAA-88.9 FM. She began co-hosting the Friday night Hip-Hop show called Strictly Hip-Hop. During her freshman year, Sam began an internship with the local Radio-One station, 92Q – WERQ, FM. She soon began juggling her duties as a full time student, on air personality and internship. Prior to graduating college, 92Q offered Sam a full time position with the station. She was named Assistant Music Director and she maintained her on air shift hosting a weekly hip-hop show called “The Rap Attack”.

Sam is a graduate of Morgan State University and holds a B.A. in Mass Media Communications, with a concentration in Radio & Television Production.

Panelists Include:

Kita Williams (PR)

She is a CreatHER, ProduceHER, Power PlayHER & MastHERmind in her industry, but the best part of “her” is becoming a MothHER. Celebrity Publicist & Brand Architect, Kita Williams was first seen by millions every week along with her business partner Monique Jackson on the popular VH1 Reality Show “The T.O. Show,” featuring Hall of Fame, NFL Client, Terrell Owens. The dynamic duo made TV history by being the FIRST women of color to create, executive produce, and star-in a Doc-Reality Series. Prior to her reality TV popularity, Williams worked at Def Jam Music Group as Director of Publicity, with a roster that included (Jay Z, Kanye West, Rhianna, Mariah Carey, Bon Jovi, LL Cool J, Ludacris, Ashanti, Method Man, Redman, DMX, Neyo) to name a few. Kita now owns and operates her own Multi-media company called Grey Heart Creative, that has worked with a collaborative of Brands & Celebrities to help them mold and shape their platforms, ranging from (Emmy Award-winning actress Niecy Nash, Grammy Award-Winning stars Brandy, Chris Brown, MAJOR, legendary group New Edition & Johnny Gill, & even a member from the music’s royal family, “The Jacksons” T.J Jackson) her network clients have included (BET, WE-TV, ESPN, TV One, and Oprah’s OWN Network.)

Azim Rashid

A seasoned entertainment executive and strategist at global brands Motown, Universal, Atlantic, Capitol, RocNation and Columbia records Azim has worked with cultural icons and industry leaders for over two decades. Azim’s beginnings as a Rap artist with the Dallas based group NEMESIS led him into commercial radio, music retail and lifestyle promotion before forging a career in music and entertainment marketing. Intimately involved in brand strategy for key clients that include Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, NE-YO, Katy Perry, MIGOS, Sean “Diddy” Combs, T.I., Jaden Smith, Russ, The Roots, Erykah Badu, Raphael Saadiq, The Carters (Jay-Z and Beyonce), Lil Nas X, Lil TJay, Polo G, John Legend, Tyler, The Creator and many other legendary artists and influencers.

Fostering a global footprint extending from music into literature, film, gaming, charitable initiatives and content creation, Azim has been at the forefront of several start up and re-boots at the “Big 3” major music companies Warner Music Group, Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment. A focused leader with team building and relationship management as key skills, Azim has helped to develop some of the top leaders in music marketing across the industry.

A recognized graduate from The University of North Texas, Azim lends his time and resources to charitable and civic organizations including Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., The Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation, The Mark Cuban Heroes Basketball Center, Suit up Experience, The Urban League, City of Hope, The Living Legends Foundation, Music Business Empowerment Conference and the National Museum of African American Music.

Ashaunna Ayars

Founder, The Ayars Agency

Boasting an influential decade-long career rooted in brand and entertainment marketing, Ashaunna Ayars is the branding mastermind behind campaigns for some of the world’s top music stars and brands. From historic icons to modern-day chart-toppers, Ayars has leveraged her experience as senior vice president of marketing of Island Def Jam Music Group and Warner Bros. to drive results that stick.

Over the years, Ayars has pushed the envelope as a dynamic connector, executing high-impact campaigns with multi-platinum-selling and Grammy-winning artists such as Mary J. Blige, Common, and others. A multifaceted, forward-thinking professional, Ayars’s true passion lies in her natural ability to transform ideas into results. A strategic thinker, she has developed and executed dynamic marketing strategies that run the gamut from influencer campaigns to product launches. Additionally, she has created and delivered original content across social, digital, outdoor, and point-of-purchase platforms for major artist brands, including Janet Jackson, Ne-Yo, Jason Derulo, Young Jeezy, Fabolous, Jill Scott, Swizz Beatz, and Janelle Monáe.

