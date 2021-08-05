Jennifer Hudson Reveals What The Most Difficult Part About Filming Aretha Franklin Biopic Was

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

The Russ Parr Morning Show had the delightful pleasure of having powerhouse Academy Award-winning singer Jennifer Hudson call in to give the exclusive on her groundbreaking new role as Aretha Franklin in the upcoming biopic, RESPECT.

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

Although she’s no stranger when it comes to Hollywood, portraying a self-admitted idol proved to be a heavy task for Hudson. Thankfully the pressure didn’t get to her on a great scale, but she does tell Russ one of the biggest challenges that arose when it came to honoring the Queen Of Soul. Given her real-life singing capabilities and prior acting experience though, it was almost destined that she’d pull through and give a performance that we’re sure music fans will praise.

Check out the full interview below with Jennifer Hudson as she gives Russ Parr her take on playing Aretha for RESPECT:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Jennifer Hudson's Transformation Through The Years 13 photos Launch gallery Jennifer Hudson's Transformation Through The Years 1. The American Idol Season 3 - Top 12 Finalists Party - Arrivals Source:Pr Photos 1 of 13 2. 71st Annual New York Film Critics Circle Awards - Red Carpet Source:Pr Photos 2 of 13 3. Dreamgirls Movie Premiere in the UK Source:Pr Photos 3 of 13 4. 2007 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Source:Pr Photos 4 of 13 5. Tiffany & Company Hosts The Launch of The 2008 Blue Book Collection - Arrivals Source:Pr Photos 5 of 13 6. BET Awards 2008 - Arrivals Source:Pr Photos 6 of 13 7. The 51st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Source:Pr Photos 7 of 13 8. 2010 Keep A Child Alive Black Ball - Arrivals Source:Pr Photos 8 of 13 9. "Call Me Crazy: A Five Film" World Premiere - Arrivals Source:Pr Photos 9 of 13 10. "Sing" Los Angeles Premiere - Arrivals Source:Pr Photos 10 of 13 11. God's Love We Deliver 2013 Golden Heart Awards - Arrivals Source:Pr Photos 11 of 13 12. "Black Nativity" New York City Premiere - Arrivals Source:Pr Photos 12 of 13 13. 2019 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Pr Photos 13 of 13 Skip ad Continue reading Jennifer Hudson’s Transformation Through The Years Jennifer Hudson's Transformation Through The Years

Jennifer Hudson Reveals What The Most Difficult Part About Filming Aretha Franklin Biopic Was was originally published on blackamericaweb.com