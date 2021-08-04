Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Watch today’s “Daily Horrorscope” For August 4, 2021 on the Russ Parr Morning Show below!

It's Leo Season! Here Are Some Of Our Fav Leos 18 photos Launch gallery It's Leo Season! Here Are Some Of Our Fav Leos 1. Barack Obama August 4 1 of 18 2. Megan Good August 08 2 of 18 3. Halle Berry August 14 3 of 18 4. Meghan Markle August 4 4 of 18 5. Viola Davis - August 11 5 of 18 6. Jennifer Lopez - July 24 6 of 18 7. WNBA star Sky Diggins August 2 7 of 18 8. Angela Bassett August 16 8 of 18 9. Whitney Houston August 9 9 of 18 10. Marlon Wayans July 23 10 of 18 11. Vivica A Fox July 30 11 of 18 12. Laurence Fishburn July 30 12 of 18 13. Anthony Anderson August 15 13 of 18 14. Wesley Snipes July 31 14 of 18 15. Usain Bolt August 21 15 of 18 16. Terry Crews July 30 16 of 18 17. Magic Johnson August 14 17 of 18 18. Romeo Miller August 19 18 of 18 Skip ad Continue reading It’s Leo Season! Here Are Some Of Our Fav Leos It's Leo Season! Here Are Some Of Our Fav Leos

Daily Horrorscope For August 4, 2021 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com