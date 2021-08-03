RussRant: “Butt Tucker Carlson Is A Clown Show”

Russ Parr is back for another one of his now-infamous “Russ Rants,” and he’s got a special bone to pick with Fox News political correspondent Tucker Carlson — and yes, he definitely meant to add that “butt” at the beginning of the title!
As always we’ll let you watch the rant to experience it in all of it’s glory, but for reference this one stems from Russ’ adamant mission to keep us masked up as the pandemic continues to sweep across the nation. However, it’s the “clown show” that Carlson puts on by fighting for anti-vaxxer rights but more than likely being vaccinated himself that really got Russ hot.
Check out the latest “Russ Rant” below, and as always let us know if you think our guy is in the right or if he should just keep the name-calling to himself:
